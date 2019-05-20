Philadelphia 76ers: 3 Players that disappointed this season

The Sixers were eliminated by Kawhi's famous Game 7 dagger.

Coach Brett Brown's job was reported to be safe for the time being after Philly bowed out to the Raptors in the second round in the most dramatic fashion. It took Embiid's bad health and a last-second shooter's bounce in Game 7 to send the Sixers packing. While it ended the merry run that the team was having, it can't take away from the fact that what we had in Philly this year was a squad to remember.

Keeping aside the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers franchise assembled the most lethal starting lineup in the league talented enough to give any NBA team a run for their money in the postseason. Coach Brown grew a culture in the city and will have the chance of a lifetime to build on it if the lineup stays intact till next year.

Philly finished the regular season with a 51-31(0.622) win-loss record, entering the playoffs as a well-equipped 8th seed looking for a title push. However, one thing led to the other and they found themselves at the receiving end of a heartbreaking Game 7 loss in the East semis.

While the majority of the players stood the test of time, there were a few who didn't quite live up to the hyped expectations. Let's take a look at the three disappointing Philly acts for the 2018-19 season.

#1 Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris was the leading scorer for the Clippers before being traded.

Back in February, Harris was traded to the Sixers along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott. He was averaging a team-high and career-high 20.9 points per game in the 55 games he had played for LA up until that point.

Incorporating Harris into the Philly starting lineup made them intimidating, considering the amount of production each player embodied. However, Harris couldn't quite come anywhere close to his sky-high ceiling during his 27 games in Philadelphia. The 26-year-old averaged 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game during his regular season stint with the team, which is decent but still not as good as we've seen him play.

Despite more attempts from beyond the arc and over 35 minutes of playtime per contest, his conversion dropped to 32% from deep. During the playoffs, his scoring dipped to an uncharacteristic 15.5 ppg over the 12 games before getting eliminated.

Heading into the offseason, the Sixers will have the choice to run it back with Tobias and the same squad or let him go and explore other options.

