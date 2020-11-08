The Philadelphia 76ers have been home to a total of 17 Hall-of-Fame players. Although the 76ers have won only three NBA championships, several fine players have put on the colors of Philadelphia over the years.

Philadelphia 76ers' greatest starting-5 of all time

The Philadelphia 76ers, founded in 1946 and earlier known as the Syracuse Nationals, are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the NBA.

The 76ers have retired ten jerseys and hung them up in their rafters out of respect to some of the superstars that have turned up for their franchise. So, without further ado, let's take a took at the all-time greatest starting-5 of the 76ers.

Point Guard: Maurice Cheeks

Stats with the 76ers: 12.2 PPG | 7.3 APG | 3.0 RPG | 0.3 BPG | 2.3 SPG.

Maurice Cheeks

Hall-of-Fame point guard Maurice Cheeks played ten seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and earned four All-Star selections and five straight All-Defensive team selections.

He was the point guard of the team that won the Philadelphia 76ers' second-ever NBA title in 1983. Cheeks also led the team to three NBA finals appearances in a four-year span.

Advertisement

He was known for his team-play and playmaking and was often regarded as the 'quintessential point guard'; Cheeks epitomized team effort like very few else. He also served as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2005 to 2008.

Cheeks' number ten jersey was retired by the franchise in 1995.

Maurice Cheeks: The quintessential point guard!

Here’s why he is so well-respected.#NBAVault pic.twitter.com/i4l7ZIBxlH — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) September 13, 2018

Advertisement

Shooting Guard: Allen Iverson

Stats with the 76ers: 27.6 PPG | 6.1 APG | 3.9 RPG | 0.2 BPG | 2.3 SPG.

Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson will go down in history as one of the greatest players of his generation. He has inspired many guards who are playing in the league today.

His movement and skill is something many young players want to emulate. Also known as 'AI', he took the Philadelphia 76ers to their first NBA finals since 1983 and won the regular-season MVP award that year as well.

24 years ago today, @alleniverson made his NBA debut.



He dropped 30 points. What a start to his HOF career 💪 pic.twitter.com/xhxkYLhSEg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2020

Renowned for his jump shot and killer crossover, Iverson gave his 100% on the floor and did everything he could to get his team a victory. He ranks first in the list of all-time three-pointers made for the Philadelphia 76ers, second in points and steals, and third in assists.

Iverson's number 3 jersey was retired by the franchise in 2014.

Allen Iverson dropped a career-high 60 points on the Magic in 2005 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XgyYHI8A1U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 12, 2019