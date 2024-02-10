Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (February 10): Latest on Tyrese Maxey and Nicolas Batum’s status

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Washington Wizards on Saturday for their third and final matchup of the regular season. The 76ers head into the game on a back-to-back after hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

The 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 30-21 record. On a four-game losing streak, they have won only two of their last 10 games after being defeated by the Hawks 127-121.

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards are second-last in the Eastern Conference, as well as the whole league, with a 9-42 record. They are on a five-game losing streak and have only won two of their last 10 games. They lost their previous match against the Boston Celtics 133-129.

Both teams are having a rough stretch at the moment and a win here could spark either squad in the right direction. The 76ers have emerged victorious in both of their previous matchups against the Wizards in the regular season. However, heading into tonight's game, the 76ers will be dealing with a compromised lineup as they try to sweep the Wizards on the season.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for Feb. 10

Player Status Injury Nicolas Batum Questionable (GTD) Hamstring Robert Covington Out Knee Joel Embiid Out Meniscal Flap Tear Tyrese Maxey Questionable (GTD) Illness De'Anthony Melton Questionable (GTD) Back

Philadelphia has five names listed on its injury report: Nicholas Batum, Robert Covington, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and De'Anthony Melton. All of these players were listed on the injury report for Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks as well and did not play.

Nicolas Batum's absence extended to six games on Friday due to a hamstring injury. Listed as questionable, the veteran forward's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Washington. Batum was recently cleared to resume practicing and shouldn't be far from returning to action.

Tyrese Maxey is listed in the injury report due to an illness, while De'Anthony Melton is dealing with a lumbar spine stress response. Both are listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Robert Covington is ruled out of the game as he is suffering from a knee injury and has not been cleared for practice yet. Responding to questions about when Covington might be available, Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said:

"Not much light at the end of that tunnel."

Joel Embiid was diagnosed with a meniscal flap tear after being injured during the loss against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 31. Golden State's power forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid's left leg with 4:04 left in the game causing the injury. Embiid underwent surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

