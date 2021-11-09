Philadelphia 76ers injury update: Joel Embiid enters health and safety protocols; here's what we know so far and what it holds for the Sixers

Multiple reports have claimed in recent hours that Philadelphia 76ers' star man Joel Embiid has entered NBA’s safety and health protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. In what might prove to be another big blow to the 76ers who are currently struggling sort out the short term and long term future of 2016 NBA draft’s number 1 pick Ben Simmons.

Embiid was one of the favorites for the NBA MVP award last season but lost out due to a lengthy injury layoff. This year, he is again leading his team in terms of both points and rebounds, and has been the driving force behind Philadelphia 76ers’ 8-2 start to the season. Embiid is currently expected to sit out a number of games. The Philadelphia 76ers play against 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks back-to-back after their match against the New York Knicks later today.

Joel Embiid enters safety and health protocols after testing positive for COVID-19

Joel Embiid wasn’t at the Philadelphia 76ers’ shootaround earlier today and ended up testing positive for COVID.

Embiid is now expected to miss several games with more clarity expected on the matter in the coming time. The NBA was earlier reported to have reached a 95% vaccination level across teams although there is no confirmation of whether Embiid had been vaccinated. Presuming that he was, the league’s safety and health protocols stipulate that he will have to be tested for seven days, although fully vaccinated players are not required to quarantine, except in extraordinary circumstances.

Hence, while the blow in itself is certainly going to be felt by the Philadelphia 76ers’s especially in the absence of Matisse Thybulle, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris were also ruled out for the match. Harris and Thybulle have also recently entered safety and health protocols and are currently in quarantine.

Embiid joins Mattisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris among the players who have tested positive for Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently on a strong run and can be expected to take a cautious approach towards the fitness of their star men. Considering that as many as three players are missing due to safety and health protocols, there is not much that can be done except to be patient and wait for the players to return.

