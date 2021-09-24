Philadelphia 76ers Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season 

The Philadelphia 76ers will commence their 2021-22 NBA season against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. You may click here to view their full schedule.

The Philadelphia 76ers fans won't have to wait too long to see their favorite team back in action. The Sixers will begin their pre-season campaign on October 4th against the Toronto Raptors.

Problems in the roster?

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a trending team during the offseason, but not for the right reasons. The Sixers and their All-Star point guard, Ben Simmons, have been at loggerheads ever since their 2021 NBA playoffs campaign came to an end.

Simmons' shooting woes played a huge role in the Philadelphia 76ers playoffs exit. NBA trade rumors did not take long to circle the situation and linked the Australian guard with a move away. However, training camp is just one week away, and no movement has materialized yet.

The Philadelphia 76ers are demanding a lot from potential suitors, which has proved to be a stumbling block. To make matters worse, Ben Simmons has refused to report to training camp and intends to never play for the franchise again.

It has been a messy situation so far. Only time will tell how this saga unfolds.

Nevertheless, the Philadelphia 76ers remain an Eastern Conference powerhouse. They are expected to make a deep playoff run this time around as well.

On that note, let's take a look at their current roster and key dates heading into the 2021-22 NBA season and preseason schedule.

Philadelphia 76ers Roster for 2021-22 NBA Season

Ben Simmons could get traded soon as per NBA trade rumors.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fairly quiet in the 2021 offseason. They managed to re-sign a key player like Danny Green. Apart from that, their most notable additions were Andre Drummond and Georges Niang.

Rumors are suggesting that a Ben Simmons trade may go through in the coming weeks, but until then, he will be on their roster heading into training camp.

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops Sixers have had “multiple” conversations on Ben Simmons. Feeling around NBA is he will be moved within the next week. (Sixers will likely deny, “but they are trying,” source says.) Follow along on HoopsWire.com for more. Sixers have had “multiple” conversations on Ben Simmons. Feeling around NBA is he will be moved within the next week. (Sixers will likely deny, “but they are trying,” source says.) Follow along on HoopsWire.com for more.

Here's a look at their roster:

Player Name: Position: Years in the NBA:

Joel Embiid Center 5 Tobias Harris Forward 10 Ben Simmons Guard 4 Danny Green Forward 12 Seth Curry Guard 7 Furkan Korkmaz Guard 4 Georges Niang Forward 5 Matisse Thybulle Guard 2 Tyrese Maxey Guard 1 Jaden Springer Guard R Shake Milton Guard 3 Andre Drummond Center 9 Isaiah Joe Guard 1 Paul Reed Forward 1 Aaron Henry (Two-way) Forward R Grant Riller (Two-way) Guard 1

The Philadelphia 76ers bench does seem a lot better with the additions of Niang and Drummond. Both are expected to play key roles along with players like Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. Meanwhile, last year's MVP award runner-up Joel Embiid will once again lead the charge for the team.

Key dates for Philadelphia 76ers entering the 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET).

Philadelphia 76ers preseason schedule and dates

Their first pre-season match will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto against the Raptors. Here's the full four-game schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 10/04/2021, 7:00 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors NBC Sports Philadelphia Thursday, 10/07/2021, 7:00 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers NBC Sports Philadelphia Monday, 10/11/2021, 8:00 PM ET Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers ESPN 2, NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, 10/15/2021, 7:00 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers will have their reverse fixture against the Toronto Raptors and the game against the Brooklyn Nets at home. The final match will be against the Detroit Pistons on the road. All games can also be viewed online via NBA League Pass with a subscription.

