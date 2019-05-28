×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers rumors: Khris Middleton could replace Jimmy Butler in Philadelphia

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
93   //    28 May 2019, 06:43 IST

Khris Middleton could be an option for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer
Khris Middleton could be an option for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer

What's the rumor?

Khris Middleton will hit free agency this summer, and due to the Bucks' lack of cap space, his future in Milwaukee is far from assured. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's own Jimmy Butler is also about to hit free agency, and according to Zack Rosenblatt of NewJersey.com, the Sixers may look to replace Butler with Middleton:

This only becomes a conceivable idea if Jimmy Butler opts to sign somewhere else (a la the Lakers) rather than return to the Sixers. They can clear enough cap space to bring Middleton into the fold, and he’s an ideal fit in a lineup that needs to surround Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with shooters and switchable defensive players. Middleton would only have to be, at most, the third or fourth option on offense and would be a fine replacement for Butler.

In case you didn't know...

Middleton was selected with the 39th overall pick in the 2012 draft, joining the Milwaukee Bucks a year later. Middleton has been a consistent performer during his six years with the Bucks, and the 18/19 campaign was the best of his career.

The 27-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, also earning his first All-Star appearance.

The heart of the matter

Jimmy Butler continues to be linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the 29-year-old appears unlikely to remain in Philadelphia this summer.

Middleton appears to be an excellent replacement, as the Bucks man will be far more comfortable playing as the third option.

If Tobias Harris also exits in free agency, the Sixers will still have enough cap space to add a much-needed backup center to Joel Embiid, and Philadelphia could go all-in on the starting trio of Middleton, Embiid and Ben Simmons.

What's next?

The Sixers are preparing for the upcoming NBA draft. They have four picks, including the 24th overall.


Tags:
NBA Milwaukee Bucks Philadelphia 76ers Jimmy Butler Khris Middleton NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers Rumors: Jimmy Butler could head to New York, Brand wants to bring in a backup center, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler's long-term future with the Philadelphia 76ers questioned
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers Trade Rumors: 3 things to expect from the Sixers ahead of the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
Match Preview: Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Assessing Jimmy Butler's most likely destinations
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us