Philadelphia 76ers rumors: Khris Middleton could replace Jimmy Butler in Philadelphia

Khris Middleton could be an option for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer

What's the rumor?

Khris Middleton will hit free agency this summer, and due to the Bucks' lack of cap space, his future in Milwaukee is far from assured. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's own Jimmy Butler is also about to hit free agency, and according to Zack Rosenblatt of NewJersey.com, the Sixers may look to replace Butler with Middleton:

This only becomes a conceivable idea if Jimmy Butler opts to sign somewhere else (a la the Lakers) rather than return to the Sixers. They can clear enough cap space to bring Middleton into the fold, and he’s an ideal fit in a lineup that needs to surround Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with shooters and switchable defensive players. Middleton would only have to be, at most, the third or fourth option on offense and would be a fine replacement for Butler.

In case you didn't know...

Middleton was selected with the 39th overall pick in the 2012 draft, joining the Milwaukee Bucks a year later. Middleton has been a consistent performer during his six years with the Bucks, and the 18/19 campaign was the best of his career.

The 27-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, also earning his first All-Star appearance.

The heart of the matter

Jimmy Butler continues to be linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the 29-year-old appears unlikely to remain in Philadelphia this summer.

Middleton appears to be an excellent replacement, as the Bucks man will be far more comfortable playing as the third option.

If Tobias Harris also exits in free agency, the Sixers will still have enough cap space to add a much-needed backup center to Joel Embiid, and Philadelphia could go all-in on the starting trio of Middleton, Embiid and Ben Simmons.

What's next?

The Sixers are preparing for the upcoming NBA draft. They have four picks, including the 24th overall.