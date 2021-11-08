Philadelphia 76ers seeking details about Ben Simmons from mental health professionals; waiting for the player’s consent due to patient confidentiality

The Ben Simmons situation takes another turn as the point guard makes available the names of his mental health professionals to the Philadelphia 76ers. This is coming after he was suspended and fined by the 76ers for missing the Detroit Pistons game on November 4. The 76ers won the game (109-98), and are doing great without the Australians, as they rank first in the NBA Eastern Conference with an 8-2 record.

Ben Simmons had earlier disclosed that he wasn't mentally fit to play, but all efforts from the 76ers’ medical team to help has been turned down by the 2018 Rookie of the Year. The 76ers were forced to fine Simmons $360,000 for missing the game and they plan to continue on that path till he resumes and works with the franchise to get back on the court, fulfilling his basketball-related obligations.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The 76ers fined Ben Simmons his $360K game salary for missing Thursday’s game and plan to resume fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations. Story: es.pn/3CQEAwC ESPN Sources: The 76ers fined Ben Simmons his $360K game salary for missing Thursday’s game and plan to resume fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations. Story: es.pn/3CQEAwC

Ben Simmons shares the names of the medical health practitioners he has been working with

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The franchise feels backed into a corner by Simmons’ constant refusal to work closely with the organization to get him sorted mentally and otherwise. However, as reported by Shams Charania, Ben Simmons has shared the names of the professionals he has been working with, to the 76ers, as the franchise pushes to get more details as to his sessions and their overall recommendations. He is yet to give consent to the franchise accessing more information in regards to his treatment, which continues to frustrate the organization.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



The latest on Simmons and much more in Inside Pass: Sources: Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality.The latest on Simmons and much more in Inside Pass: theathletic.com/2940604/2021/1… Sources: Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality. The latest on Simmons and much more in Inside Pass: theathletic.com/2940604/2021/1…

The 76ers are at this point considering a possible trade, as the Boston Celtics have shown interest in acquiring the services of the 2020 NBA steals leader and have engaged the 76ers in trade discussions. According to Charania, the deal is said to possibly include Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who is currently having an explosive season. No concrete resolution has been reached yet and Ben Simmons still remains a 76ers’ player as we watch closely how the next weeks unfold.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar