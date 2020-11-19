NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers Trading Al Horford, Picks to OKC Thunder for Danny Green

As the offseason is underway and the next season is only a few weeks away, trades start to get amped up and every team starts exploring options to make their roster better. The reigning champions LA Lakers recently traded Danny Green to the OKC Thunder for Dennis Schröder. However, Danny Green's career in Oklahoma City might have ended before it even started.

Danny Green will not start the season as a member of the Thunder. They're trying to expand the trade. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 15, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Daryl Morey's first move in the 76ers was trading Al Horford for Danny Green

ESPN NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski recently dropped a 'Woj Bomb' when he mentioned that the Philadelphia 76ers are trading Al Horford to the OKC Thunder for Danny Green.

Al Horford

The Sixers are trading Al Horford and a first-round and second-round pick to the Thunder for Danny Green, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

The complete deal includes the Philadelphia 76ers trading away Al Horford, a 2025 first-round pick, the No. 34 pick in Wednesday's draft and the draft rights to Vasilije Micić. In return, OKC will send Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson who started 112 games for the Thunder over the last two seasons.

The Sixers are also sending the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Micic, 26, is considered one of Europe's top point guards. https://t.co/NXEzcdyoTH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

Vasilije Micic is a 26-year-old guard from Serbia and is regarded as one of Europe's top point guards. He averaged 15 points per game for his team Anadolu Efes but his agent had previously said that he will stay in Europe for the 2020-21 season instead of joining the NBA.

The trade cannot become official until Green's trade from the Lakers to the Thunder is completed. That deal was agreed to in principle on Monday and can be finalized after Wednesday's NBA Draft.

The Philadelphia 76ers desperately need shooters on their roster, primarily "3-and-D" players and their trade for Danny Green would improve their title chances significantly. It also frees up cap space for the next few seasons as Horford is due $81 million through 2022-23 while Green is entering the last year of his contract.

From OKC's side, they get a veteran and locker room leader in Horford who can help fill that void that was created with Chris Paul's departure. They also receive an early second-round pick and will now have three of the top 34 picks in Wednesday's draft (No. 25, No. 28, No. 34).