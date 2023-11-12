Philadelphia 76ers updated depth chart after Kelly Oubre Jr.'s shocking injury: Dissecting impact of 16.3 ppg forward's absence

In the eight games he has played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Kelly Oubre Jr. has provided excellent scoring contributions for the team coming off the bench. He has averaged 16.3 points (50.0% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range). and 5.1 rebounds per game.

However, his impressive season in Philadelphia will have to be put on hold following his unfortunate accident as he was struck by a motor vehicle last night, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The report also mentioned that Oubre "will miss significant time due to his injuries, but those aren't considered to be season-ending."

Following this news, the 76ers roster will see some adjustments in their lineups until he is finally ready to return to playing condition with the team. According to ESPN, this is the team's updated depth chart from the starters to the second unit:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting lineup Point Guard Tyrese Maxey Shooting Guard De'Anthony Melton Small Forward Tobias Harris Power Forward Nicolas Batum Center Joel Embiid

From the starters, Nicolas Batum was a seamless fit for the team through his excellent defensive capabilities. Looking at the lineup, the spacing is there, with Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey being capable shot-makers. Like Batum, Melon is there for defensive responsibilities, while Joel Embiid is the main star leading the way.

Second unit Shooting guard Jaden Springer Small Forward Marcus Morris Sr. Power Forward Robert Covington Center Paul Reed

Meanwhile, the second unit consists of Jaden Springer, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington and Paul Reed. The team also usually has Patrick Beverley as the backup point guard, however, he is listed as "day-to-day," according to ESPN.

Additional depth pieces include Furkan Korkmaz, Mo Bamba, Terquavion Smith, KJ Martin, Danuel House Jr., and Javonte Smart.

The bench scoring will take a hit in the absence of Kelly Oubre on the court. But Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse can get creative enough to experiment with the lineups to maximize the potential and fit out of each one.

Additional news regarding Kelly Oubre Jr.'s situation

The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported that the Sixers shooting guard "sustained broken ribs and an assortment of bruises and cuts to the body." Luckily enough, Oubre did not have any serious injuries when he was struck by the vehicle.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also mentioned that Kelly Oubre has been released from the hospital and is working closely with the team's medical staff to get the best treatment possible.

Oubre and the Philadelphia 76ers have not added any further updates or information as the two work together on treating the injuries.