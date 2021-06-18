Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - June 18, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers are in danger of being eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks, who have a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 at State Farm Arena.

After going up 2-1 in the series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers dropped two straight games despite leading by 18 and 26 points in Games 4 and 5, respectively.

The stunning meltdown two games in a row by the East’s No. 1 seed has led to harsh criticism of the players and coach Doc Rivers. Game 6 is their chance to silence their detractors but they will have to win in hostile territory in order to avoid one of the biggest upsets in recent years.

In contrast, the Atlanta Hawks are receiving heaps of praise for their resilience during the past couple of games. However, their slow starts could haunt them if the trend continues on Friday.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan will want to stop his team’s unhealthy habit given that they’re facing one of the league’s top defensive teams. Atlanta can close out the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a third straight victory.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid #21 prepares to shoot a three-point basket

The Philadelphia 76ers submitted two names on their injury report for Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid is questionable for the critical Friday encounter due to the meniscus tear he suffered in the previous series. However, the All-Star center hasn’t missed any games despite appearing on the injury report throughout the semifinal round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. You can count on Embiid to be in uniform for Game 6.

Danny Green had been ruled out of the series after suffering a right calf strain in Game 3. He is expected to miss 2-3 weeks, so the Philadelphia 76ers won’t be able to activate him until then, and only if they can get past the Atlanta Hawks first.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have listed multiple players on their injury report for Game 6 versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Young #11 and Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 react to a referee's call.

Trae Young is likely to play on Friday even as he deals with a sore right shoulder that’s been bothering him the past few games. Though he hasn’t missed time on the court, the injury may have been the cause of his 3-point shooting percentage dropping to just 31.9 percent in this series. He’ll suit up for sure on Friday.

Cam Reddish hasn’t played since Feb. 21 but has been working out to get back on the court as soon as possible. But he won’t be available to play in Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers as he is still dealing with Achilles soreness.

De’Andre Hunter underwent successful meniscus surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday. He suffered a small tear of the lateral meniscus that had to be addressed through surgery. He was ruled out for the season but will be back in time for training camp.

Finally, there’s Brandon Goodwin who was also ruled out for the season due to a minor respiratory problem.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid is almost 100 percent sure to appear in Game 6 for the Philadelphia 76ers with Dwight Howard providing backup minutes at center. Mike Scott hasn’t seen much playing time but he is available to play if called upon.

In Green’s absence, Furkan Korkmaz started with Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton coming off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks

Coach Nate McMillan had Solomon Hill starting in place of Hunter, but Kevin Huerter took the starting small forward spot the past two games. Hill, Danilo Gallinari and Onyeka Okongwu will be on hand to take on a bigger load due to Reddish’s absence as well.

“It’s great that I have a coach that trusts me to put our team in the best position to win.” @TheTraeYoung after the Hawks pulled out a 26-PT comeback in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/qxhS6igKTB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2021

Goodwin didn’t play much during the regular season and was likely not going to be a factor in this series even if he was available. Instead, Lou Williams provided the Atlanta Hawks with quality minutes when Young took a breather.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers:

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid

Atlanta Hawks:

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

