Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers, who have lost three straight nail-biting games inside a week, will hope to get over the hump against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Philly are on a four-game road trip that will see them head to the State Farm Arena to meet Atlanta for the second time this season.

The Sixers have not been able to get the separation they need to beat good teams. They’ll have to be resilient and keep executing against the red-hot Atlanta Hawks on Friday. It helps that the Philadelphia 76ers are as healthy as they have been all season.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are 8-1 in their last nine games, thanks to the impressive performances of Trae Young. During their season-high seven-game winning run, they beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, among others. They’ll face another elite Eastern Conference team, with a healthy Joel Embiid back in the lineup.

Atlanta held a 4-9 record after losing their sixth consecutive game on November 13. They have since been on a tear. They are currently 12-10 to occupy seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers are the healthiest they have been all season since Joel Embiid rejoined the team. Only role player Riller Grant (shoulder) is sidelined with an injury. Ben Simmons is not injured, but is indefinitely out for personal reasons.

The rest of the names on the list will not travel with the Philadelphia 76ers, as they have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Henry, Aaron Out G League - Two-Way Reed, Paul Out G League - On Assignment Riller, Grant Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Soreness Simmons, Ben Out Personal Reasons Springer, Jaden Out G League - On Assignment

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The injury bug has bitten the Atlanta Hawks for much of the year. There are some notable names that have been ruled out due to various injuries. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okungwu (shoulder) will not suit up against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable. The rest are off to the G-League for more practice and game time.

Player: Status: Reason: Bogdanovic, Bogdan Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Cooper, Sharife Out G League - Two-Way Hunter, De'Andre Out Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Tendon Surgery Johnson, Jalen Out G League - On Assignment Okongwu, Onyeka Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Injury Recovery Reddish, Cam Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Wrist; Sprain

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers rolls out the same starting unit when his players are healthy. Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry should make up the backcourt. Danny Green and Tobias Harris should be the forwards, while All-Star Joel Embiid could be the starting center for the 76ers.

Atlanta Hawks

Coach Nate McMillan has been trying to shuffle his starting five almost every few weeks due to injuries. He will likely bring back the first unit of the game against the Indiana Pacers. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot should be Trae Young’s improvised backcourt partner.

The move will push Kevin Huerter to the small forward role alongside John Collins as the power forward. Clint Capela should resume his man-in-the-middle role for the Hawks.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

