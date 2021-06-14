Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 14, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 2-1 lead over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Game 4 at State Farm Arena on Monday. The Sixers are hoping to make it three straight wins after dropping Game 1 at home to the Hawks.

Joel Embiid has been his usual dominant self in this series. He dropped 27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in a 127-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3. The All-Star center fell a couple of times in the game, but that didn’t deter him from getting back up and leading his team to victory.

Tobias Harris added 22 points, while Ben Simmons contributed 18 to the Philadelphia 76ers’ cause. The Sixers will not want to waste a golden opportunity to get another win on the road and close out the series at home.

Trae Young #11 reacts after being charged with a foul

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to avoid a 3-1 deficit with a stronger effort on both ends of the floor on Monday. Trae Young had 28 points and eight assists in Game 3, while John Collins scored 23 points and seven rebounds in his best performance of the series so far.

With the Hawks playing at home once again, it’s up to coach Nate McMillan to get his team ready to regain the momentum they lost after winning Game 1.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have placed two starters on their injury report for Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid continues to be listed as questionable, though he has played every game in the series. He has been playing through a small meniscus tear throughout the semifinals, so his availability will likely be a game-time decision. Having said that, don’t expect him to sit out Game 4.

Nothing shall keep me down… I’m gonna keep getting back up #ThrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/bKxA9AXh8r — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 12, 2021

Danny Green sustained a right calf strain in Game 3 versus the Atlanta Hawks. He is expected to be out for 2-3 weeks, which would sideline him for the rest of the series. The only way he can come back on the floor in these playoffs is if the Philadelphia 76ers reach the NBA Finals.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have three players on their injury report for Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers game.

Cam Reddish is dealing with Achilles soreness and won’t be available for Monday’s game. He has reportedly been “playing in 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 scrimmages,” according to Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is bound to return soon, assuming the Atlanta Hawks advance past the semifinals.

De’Andre Hunter was ruled out for the season and was scheduled to undergo meniscus surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday. An MRI revealed a new tear in his lateral meniscus, which required him to go under the knife.

Another Atlanta Hawks player who has been ruled out for the season is Brandon Goodwin, who is dealing with a minor respiratory problem.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

With Embiid looking healthier than ever, Dwight Howard will continue to be his reliever at the center position, with Mike Scott standing by in case he is needed.

Green’s absence should give Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton more playing time. Among the three players, Thybulle will likely get the opportunity to start for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Atlanta Hawks

Solomon Hill has been starting for the Atlanta Hawks since Hunter was sidelined. However, after a couple of slow starts that led to two straight losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, McMillan might insert either Danilo Gallinari or Kevin Huerter into the starting lineup.

The two forwards are already carrying an extra burden, with Reddish still unavailable. Onyeka Okongwu could play extra minutes if necessary.

Trae Young is the first player to reach 20 points in each of the first 8 #NBAPlayoffs games during his first postseason since LeBron James in 2006 (13 games). pic.twitter.com/CR1F5cFbFT — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 12, 2021

Lou Williams is the Atlanta Hawks’ main reliever at the point. Goodwin’s absence hasn’t affected the Hawks’ rotation, given his lack of playing time in the regular season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers:

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid

Atlanta Hawks:

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Danilo Gallinari l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Also Read: 5 point guards LA Lakers should pursue if Dennis Schroder leaves in NBA free agency

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh