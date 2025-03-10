  • home icon
  Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Mar 10, 2025 12:39 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at the State Farm Arena. The game pits the Sixers (22-41), who are No. 11 in the Eastern Conference, against the Hawks (30-34), who are four spots above Philadelphia at No. 7.

The Sixers snapped their three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Utah Jazz. They defeated the Jazz 126-122 at home as Quentin Grimes recorded 25 points, one rebound and six assists. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are on a two-game winning run, their first consecutive wins since Feb. 10. Their last matchup was the 120-118 home victory against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Trae Young recorded 36 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Caris LeVert added 26 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for March 10

The Philadelphia 76ers have an extensive injury list. Center Joel Embiid is listed as out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The Sixers' complete injury report:

  • Andre Drummond: Day-to-day
  • Tyrese Maxey: Questionable - Back
  • Kyle Lowry: Out - Right hip; recovery
  • Paul George: Out - Groin
  • Joel Embiid: Out - Knee
  • Eric Gordon: Out - Wrist
  • Jared McCain: Out - Left knee
Atlanta Hawks' injury report for March 10

The Hawks have an extensive list of players out against the Sixers on Monday. The most notable player on the list is Trae Young, who is listed as questionable due to a left quad contusion injury.

The Hawks' complete injury report:

  • Kobe Bufkin: Out - Right shoulder; surgery
  • Jalen Johnson: Out - Left shoulder; surgery
  • Vit Krejci: Out - Lumbar; fracture
  • Larry Nance Jr.: Out - Right medial femoral condyle; fracture
  • Trae Young: Questionable - Left quad; contusion
Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Philadelphia 76ers' starting lineup and depth chart for March 10

The Sixers are projected to go with the following lineup against the Hawks: Jeff Dowtin Jr. (point guard), Quentin Grimes (shooting guard), Kelly Oubre Jr. (small forward), Justin Edwards (power forward) and Guerschon Yabusele (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Sixers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower Forward Center
Tyrese MaxeyQuentin GrimesKelly Oubre Jr. Paul George Andre Drummond
Jeff Dowtin Jr. Lonnie Walker IVPaul George Justin EdwardsGuerschon Yabusele
Jared Butler Kelly Oubre Jr.Ricky Council IVRicky Council IVAdem Bong
Quentin GrimesJared ButlerJustin EdwardsGuerschon YabuseleAlex Reese

Jaled Hood-Schifino

Paul GeorgeLonnie Walker IVKelly Oubre Jr.Joel Embiid
Atlanta Hawks' starting lineup and depth chart for March 10

The Atlanta Hawks are projected to go with the following starting five against the Sixers: Trae Young (point guard), Dyson Daniels (shooting guard), Zaccharie Risacher (small forward), Mouhamed Gueye (power forward) and Onyeka Okongwu (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Hawks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Trae YoungDyson DanielsZaccharie RisacherMouhamed GueyeOnyeka Okongwu
Dyson Daniels Caris LeVertTerance MannGeorges NiangClint Capela
Terance MannGarrison Mathews Caris LeVertDominik BarlowDominik Barlow
Keaton WallaceTerance MannGeorges NiangZaccharie RisacherMouhamed Gueye
Caris LeVertZaccharie Risacher Garrison Mathews Jacob ToppinLarry Nance Jr.

The matchup begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-PH. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Edited by R. Elahi
