Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at the State Farm Arena. The game pits the Sixers (22-41), who are No. 11 in the Eastern Conference, against the Hawks (30-34), who are four spots above Philadelphia at No. 7.

The Sixers snapped their three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Utah Jazz. They defeated the Jazz 126-122 at home as Quentin Grimes recorded 25 points, one rebound and six assists. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are on a two-game winning run, their first consecutive wins since Feb. 10. Their last matchup was the 120-118 home victory against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Trae Young recorded 36 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Caris LeVert added 26 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for March 10

The Philadelphia 76ers have an extensive injury list. Center Joel Embiid is listed as out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The Sixers' complete injury report:

Andre Drummond: Day-to-day

Tyrese Maxey: Questionable - Back

Kyle Lowry: Out - Right hip; recovery

Paul George: Out - Groin

Joel Embiid: Out - Knee

Eric Gordon: Out - Wrist

Jared McCain: Out - Left knee

Atlanta Hawks' injury report for March 10

The Hawks have an extensive list of players out against the Sixers on Monday. The most notable player on the list is Trae Young, who is listed as questionable due to a left quad contusion injury.

The Hawks' complete injury report:

Kobe Bufkin: Out - Right shoulder; surgery

Jalen Johnson: Out - Left shoulder; surgery

Vit Krejci: Out - Lumbar; fracture

Larry Nance Jr.: Out - Right medial femoral condyle; fracture

Trae Young: Questionable - Left quad; contusion

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Philadelphia 76ers' starting lineup and depth chart for March 10

The Sixers are projected to go with the following lineup against the Hawks: Jeff Dowtin Jr. (point guard), Quentin Grimes (shooting guard), Kelly Oubre Jr. (small forward), Justin Edwards (power forward) and Guerschon Yabusele (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Sixers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Maxey Quentin Grimes Kelly Oubre Jr. Paul George Andre Drummond Jeff Dowtin Jr. Lonnie Walker IV Paul George Justin Edwards Guerschon Yabusele Jared Butler Kelly Oubre Jr. Ricky Council IV Ricky Council IV Adem Bong Quentin Grimes Jared Butler Justin Edwards Guerschon Yabusele Alex Reese Jaled Hood-Schifino Paul George Lonnie Walker IV Kelly Oubre Jr. Joel Embiid

Atlanta Hawks' starting lineup and depth chart for March 10

The Atlanta Hawks are projected to go with the following starting five against the Sixers: Trae Young (point guard), Dyson Daniels (shooting guard), Zaccharie Risacher (small forward), Mouhamed Gueye (power forward) and Onyeka Okongwu (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Hawks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Trae Young Dyson Daniels Zaccharie Risacher Mouhamed Gueye Onyeka Okongwu Dyson Daniels Caris LeVert Terance Mann Georges Niang Clint Capela Terance Mann Garrison Mathews Caris LeVert Dominik Barlow Dominik Barlow Keaton Wallace Terance Mann Georges Niang Zaccharie Risacher Mouhamed Gueye Caris LeVert Zaccharie Risacher Garrison Mathews Jacob Toppin Larry Nance Jr.

The matchup begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-PH. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

