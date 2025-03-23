Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday. Philadelphia is 12th in the East with a 23-47 record, while Atlanta is seventh with a 34-36 record.

The two teams have played each other 399 times in the regular season, with the Sixers holding a 203-196 lead. This will be their second of three games this season. They last played on March 10 when the Hawks won 132-123 behind Dyson Daniels’ 25 points. Quentin Grimes led Philly with 35 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 23, at State Farm Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta and NBCSP+. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: 76ers (+350) vs. Hawks (-450)

Spread: 76ers (+10) vs. Hawks (-10)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o237) vs. Hawks -110 (u237)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Sixers have been one of the most disappointing teams this season because of injuries. They have lost three straight games and eight of the past 10. While they are technically not out of playoff contention yet, they are highly unlikely to make it as they are 6.0 games out of the 10th spot.

Philly is coming off of a 128-120 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Quentin Grimes led the team with a double-double of 25 points and 10 assists, while Justin Edwards had 25 points as well.

The Hawks will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the Golden State Warriors 124-115 on Saturday. They were led by double-doubles from Trae Young (25 points and 10 assists), Onyeka Okongwu (22 points and 12 rebounds) and Dyson Daniels (12 points and 11 rebounds).

Atlanta is on a two-game win streak and has won seven of the past 10 games. The team is 4.5 games out of the sixth spot for automatic playoff qualification.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks betting props

Quentin Grimes’ points total is set at 26.5. He has scored 25 points or more in five straight games. Bet on Grimes to have a solid outing on Sunday as well and score more than 26.5 points.

Trae Young’s points total is set at 26.5. He is coming off of a good game against the Warriors and should be great against Philly as well.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The oddsmakers expect the Hawks to get a win at home. We expect the same. Atlanta should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 237 points.

