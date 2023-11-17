Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, betting tips for NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 17, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday, Nov. 17. It will be the first matchup of the regular season between the two teams even as they look for their second win in the In-Season Tournament to keep in step with the Indiana Pacers in East Group A.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off back-to-back losses against the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics following an eight-game winning streak that seemed to be a sign that they might have just moved on from James Harden.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are fresh from their tough Wednesday night loss to the New York Knicks also at home.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks game details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (8-3, 1-1 in East Group A) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-5, 1-0 in East Group A)

Date and Time: Nov. 17, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks game preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are fresh from some rest after playing back-to-back games against the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics, which eventually put a dent in their early regular season dominance.

Despite their recent struggles, the 76ers remain a threat in the Eastern Conference heading to their road game against the Atlanta Hawks especially with Joel Embiid around, which according to coach Quin Snyder could be concerning if they fail to control the rebounding game.

Snyder said following the loss to the Knicks that the Hawks need to team up to secure the rebounds, which could also be of great help if they need to contain Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks odds, predictions

Moneyline: 76ers (+100) vs Hawks (-120)

Spread: 76ers +1.5 (-110) vs Hawks -1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 76ers (o236.5) vs Hawks (u236.5)

At the moment, the Atlanta Hawks are the favorites to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, which is given since it will be played in Atlanta.

However, the current betting lines suggest that the game might be too close to call, especially since both teams want to get back on the winning track after their recent losses.

Knowing the "renewed" strength of the Sixers, though, following the Harden trade, it would be fine if you place your bets on them.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineups

76ers

Against the Hawks, the Sixers will likely stick to the starting unit that played against the Celtics consisting of Embiid, Robert Covington, Tobias Harris, DeAnthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey.

Look out, though, for Paul Reed and Jaden Springer, who had impressive outings off the bench against the Celtics.

Hawks

Barring a late change, the Hawks are expected to start Trae Young, DeAndre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela and Dejounte Murray against the Sixers.

That late change, though, could be in the form of Bogdan Bogdanovic, who exploded for 28 points off the bench against the Knicks.

Bogdanovic was fresh from being named the new FIBA Basketball World Cup all-time three-point leader after now tallying 73 triples in the tournament until this recent edition.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Top 3 players, stats

Joel Embiid

As always, the Sixers' offense will revolve around Embiid. The center currently averages 31.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals a game.

Embiid's 5.8 dimes per outing so far this season is very impressive for a big man other than Nikola Jokic as he now embraces being the Philadelphia 76ers' main man.

Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey has risen to the occasion this season, all the more after the Philadelphia 76ers let go of James Harden.

Maxey averages 27.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game so far this year.

Maxey is also on track to accomplishing the rare 50-40-90 clip as he shoots 48.6 percent from the field including 42.9 percent on threes and 94.5 percent free throws.

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris currently averages 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game so far.

However, with Kelly Oubre still out due to the injury he got following an accident, expect Harris' numbers to go up especially since he might have to play extended minutes.

Trae Young

While the Atlanta Hawks boast the third-best offensive game this season with 120.3 points per game as a unit, it is to be noted that their scoring is more balanced.

Trae Young, who remains the Hawks' top scorer right now, averages just 23.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest.

Young's court generalship as evidenced by his almost 11 dimes per game average shows how he trusts his teammates too in terms of scoring.

Young, though, might need to work on his shot selection as he only shoots 27.8 percent on threes so far.

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray averages 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.5 steals a game.

If he improves on his three-point and free-throw accuracy, though, he could also be on his way to a 50-40-90 season. Murray is at 38.7 percent on threes and 81.8 percent on free throws so far.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

And then there's "Bogi". Bogdanovic is currently making 14.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Hawks.

Bogdanovic's presence gives Atlanta's second unit a lot of firepower to preserve their starters' early brilliance.