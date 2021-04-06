Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will have the chance to sweep the Boston Celtics 3-0 for the 2020-21 season when these sides meet on Tuesday night. The Sixers were the comfortable winners on the last two occasions, with Joel Embiid scoring a combined 80 points.

The Boston Celtics are in much better form to deal with the Philadelphia 76ers right now. Brad Stevens' men are healthier, cutting more towards the basket and moving the ball well. They are currently on a two-game winning streak and have recorded a cumulative 64 assists in these fixtures.

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to play well without Joel Embiid in March. But they suffered a deflating loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and dropped to the second spot in the East. The game against the Boston Celtics marks the beginning of a four-game road trip for Doc Rivers' men.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Injury Report

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid returned from his knee injury last Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and scored 24 points in a game-winning effort. He was rested against Memphis the following night but that was purely for injury management purposes. Embiid is set to feature against the Boston Celtics.

Rookie Tyrese Maxey had to enter the league's health and safety protocol last weekend. He's missed two games so far but is probable for Tuesday's matchup.

Boston Celtics

Tristan Thompson

Advertisement

The Boston Celtics will have an almost entirely fit squad to choose from against the Philadelphia 76ers. Only Tristan Thompson misses out due to COVID-19 protocols but the center is slated to join the team later this week.

Semi Ojeleye did not feature in Monday's injury report and is expected to return to the rotation for the first time in nearly two weeks. He suffered a hip injury against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 24th but seems to have recuperated from the same.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Expect Doc Rivers to field a full-strength starting lineup for this crucial tie. Ben Simmons continues to get flak for his inability to shoot but is still the best playmaker on the team and will start as the point guard. Seth Curry is the perfect catch-and-shoot option to slot alongside Simmons in the backcourt.

Advertisement

Danny Green had a woeful outing against the Memphis Grizzlies but will look to bounce back against the Boston Celtics. Tobias Harris has been impressive throughout this season and will play alongside Joel Embiid closer to the basket.

Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker is yet to silence his doubters this season but he'll get another chance against the Philadelphia 76ers. Evan Fournier is beginning to find his shooting rhythm but Marcus Smart retains the starting spot due to the defensive balance that he adds.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum continue to be the leaders of this team on both ends of the court. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics' persistence with Robert Williams seems to be paying off and he's provided great value to the starting lineup as an interior defender.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jaylen Brown | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Robert Williams

Also read: Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21