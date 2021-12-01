Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers start their four-game road trip on Wednesday as they visit the Boston Celtics at TD Garden for their first matchup of the season. The Sixers are coming off a win over the Orlando Magic, while the Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors in their last game.

The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly gaining back their momentum following a bout with the injury bug. Tyrese Maxey is the only starter who has not missed a game so far this season. In the Sixers' 101-96 win over the Magic, Seth Curry led the way, with Joel Embiid still trying to get back into game shape after recovering from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were able to defeat the Raptors 109-97 after another public call-out by their head coach Ime Udoka. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown came up big for the Celtics, with Jayson Tatum struggling to hit shots.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have five players on their injury report for the game against the Boston Celtics. All five players are out, but only one player is injured.

Grant Riller, who is signed to a two-way deal, is dealing with a sore right shoulder. Aaron Henry, Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are all on assignment to the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Henry is also on a two-way contract, while Reed and Springer are prospects who need some playing time.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons continues to be out for personal reasons. It's still uncertain if the Sixers will trade Simmons anytime soon. The Australian star has been looking for a new home, but Philly is showing patience before making the best decision for the franchise.

Player Status Reason Aaron Henry Out G League Assignment Paul Reed Out G League Assignment Grant Riller Out Right Shoulder Soreness Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons Jaden Springer Out G League Assignment

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have only one player listed on their injury list for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable as he continues his reconditioning after a bout with COVID-19 at the start of the season.

Brown previously missed eight games due to a hamstring strain but has not missed a game since returning. Despite his status, it's possible he will play versus the Sixers. Brown will likely be a game-time decision.

Player Status Reason Jaylen Brown Questionable Reconditioning

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

The Sixers are coming off a win over the Orlando Magic, while the Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors in their last game

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to use their regular Ben Simmons-less starting lineup against the Boston Celtics. Breakout second-year player Tyrese Maxey is looking like a legit starting point guard in the NBA. Alongside him on the backcourt is Seth Curry, who is having a career season.

Joel Embiid is the starting center, with Tobias Harris and Danny Green completing the frontcourt. The Sixers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA, with a bench rotation consisting of Matisse Thybulle, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been shuffling their starting lineup depending on the matchup. Robert Williams III is not on the injury list, but he might not start anytime soon as he gets back into shape. Instead, Al Horford starts at center with Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams in the forward positions.

Marcus Smart continues to be the starting point guard, while Jaylen Brown is the starting shooting guard if he's cleared. Dennis Schroeder will likely take his place if he misses the game. Other players from the Celtics' bench who could get some playing time against the Philadelphia 76ers are Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and Enes Kanter.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green| Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Al Horford

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh