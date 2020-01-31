Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Prediction - 1st February 2020

Both the teams are filled with good, young talents

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Saturday, 1st February 2020, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Last game result

Philadelphia 76ers (31-18): 117-127 loss against Atlanta Hawks (30 Jan, Thursday)

Boston Celtics (32-15): 119-104 win against Golden State Warriors (30 Jan, Thursday)

Philadelphia 76ers preview

One of the favorites to come out of the East, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a decent season so far. They are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and only four games behind the Miami Heat for the second position. Starters have been affected by injuries and consistency which probably explains why they have had an insipid campaign thus far. But with Ben Simmons playing to his potential and Joel Embiid slowly getting back to his best, they just might be finding form as we get closer to the playoffs.

Key player – Ben Simmons

The 6'10 Australian has been putting in big performances lately

In contention for the Defensive Player of the Year award, Ben Simmons has had an up and down season so far. He’s averaging 16.6 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds this campaign. Simmons has had big games this season against top oppositions despite an underwhelming stat line.

With a court vision second to none, the Australian is almost unguardable when in full flow. There might be a disappointment about his shooting, but it’s still a work in progress and he’s actually played some of his best basketball in the last couple of weeks.

Advertisement

Predicted lineup:

Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics preview

The Boston Celtics have had a good season so far which only seems to be improving game after game. They have a very good chance of being the NBA Finalist from the East this year. There’s less pressure being the underdog after last season’s debacle. This team is still young and last season’s disappointment could actually spur them this year. That being said, if they are to make proper noise then they’ll need their top players to be on top of their game.

Key player – Kemba Walker

The guard has been in fine form this season

The All-Star has had a brilliant campaign this term. He’s averaging 22 points, 5 dimes, and 4 rebounds while also leading the Celtics to the third position in the East, only one game behind the Miami Heat. The core of the team has gelled together and Kemba plays a huge part in that. The guard’s talent has never been in question and now with competent teammates, he can lead the team to a title.

Boston Celtics predicted lineup:

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Semi Ojeleye, Daniel Theis

76ers vs Celtics match predictions

The Celtics home record has been impeccable this season while the 76ers away record reads 9-16. However, with Joel Embiid back and Ben Simmons playing like the All-Star he is they can inflict a defeat on the Boston based side.

Where to watch 76ers vs Celtics

You can watch the game on ABC. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.