Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th December 2019

Arvind S FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 12 Dec 2019, 17:07 IST SHARE

Embiid and Simmons will look to consign Boston to their first defeat at the TD Garden this season

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Thursday, 12th December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Last game results

Philadelphia 76ers (18-7): 97-92 win against the Denver Nuggets (10th December, Tuesday)

Boston Celtics (17-6): 117-122 loss to the Indiana Pacers (11th December, Wednesday)

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers entered the new season as one of the favorites to make it out of the East and they've certainly lived up to expectations thus far.

The Sixers occupy the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference Standings with an 18-7 record and head into their upcoming clash against Boston riding a three-game win streak.

They eased past the Denver Nuggets last time around in a defensive slugfest and will expect a similar sort of encounter when they take on the Celtics.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Embiid has impressed for the Sixers this season

Advertisement

Joel Embiid's numbers may have taken a slight hit when compared to last season, but he remains Philadelphia's most valuable asset on both ends of the floor.

Embiid is averaging 22 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season and had a stellar outing last time around against the Nuggets, finishing with 22 points and helping the Sixers seal the win with two clutch free throws.

Embiid was limited to just 15 points when these two sides squared off earlier this season, and he will be keen to do a lot better this time around.

76ers predicted lineup

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid Josh Richardson, Ben Simmons.

Boston Celtics Preview

Following the departure of Kyrie Irving in the off-season, questions were raised regarding the Celtics' playoff pedigree. However, 23 games into the new season and they have erased any lingering doubts about their ability to compete.

With a 17-6 record, the Celtics occupy the third spot in the East and are one of just three teams still unbeaten at home.

Boston have won 10 straight at the TD Garden and will put that streak on the line when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster encounter.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker

After a slow start to his Boston career, Kemba Walker has caught fire of late. He poured in a season-high 44 points against the Indiana Pacers last time around and will look to continue in the same vein when he takes the court against Philadelphia.

Walker is averaging 21.8 points and 5.1 assists per game this season while shooting over 40% from beyond the arc and 91.2% from the free-throw line.

Walker was limited to just 12 points on 4-for-18 shooting when the two sides met earlier this season and he will be desperate to make amends in front of his home crowd.

Celtics predicted lineup

Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown.

76ers vs Celtics Match Prediction

When the two sides met earlier this season, the 76ers walked away with a comfortable 107-93 victory. Their length caused plenty of problems for Boston on offense and that could be the case once again in this contest.

The game will be the second of a back-to-back for Boston and fatigue might play a factor down the stretch. With Marcus Smart listed as questionable, the Celtics might not have enough talent on the defensive end of the floor to stop this potent Sixers side.

Where to Watch 76ers vs Celtics?

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and TNT from 8:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.