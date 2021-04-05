Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Match Preview - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics in a mouth-watering 2020-21 NBA matchup at the TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday.

The 76ers are coming off a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. But they have been in decent form since the All-Star break, despite the unavailability of their MVP contender Joel Embiid. In Embiid's absence, Tobias Harris has been prolific in attack, while Ben Simmons and Shake Milton have taken up increased offensive responsibility.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, have won their last two matches but have been inconsistent of late. Despite grappling with multiple injuries to key players, they have seen impressive performances off the bench from Evan Fournier, though.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 6, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, April 7th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers lost against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing.

Ben Simmons, who have had a few underwhelming games, will be looking for a big performance against the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, who sat out against the Grizzlies, is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Tobias Harris has been prolific of late, while Shake Milton has continued his decent form off the bench.

Paul Reed and Dwight Howard have been the other standout players off the bench. But Seth Curry has had a couple of poor outings since his return to the lineup from injury.

Key Player – Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be happy with how they have fared in the absence of their star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid has been a dominant presence at both ends of the court this season. Against the Timberwolves, Embiid produced 24 points and eight rebounds. He is expected to return to the lineup against the Boston Celtics.

That should, in a nutshell, make the Philadelphia 76ers the favorites to win on Tuesday.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum fit and firing.

The Boston Celtics were tipped to contend for the championship. However, injuries to key players and the inconsistent form of their stars have meant that they are only eighth in the Western Conference with a 50% record on the season.

Tristan Thompson and Semi Ojeleye will miss this game due to injury. But the Boston Celtics will have all of their other stars available for this matchup.

Jayson Tatum has been in sparkling form, producing at least 20 points in his last six games. He could be a key player against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player – Jayson Tatum

With Jaylen Brown missing a couple of games recently, Jayson Tatum has come to the fore and has shown an improvement in his 3-point shooting as well.

He produced 22 points and eight rebounds in his last appearance and has been handy defensively as well. Overall, Tatum has been the best player for the Boston Celtics this season and is their most prolific scorer.

Tatum will be required to put up a big performance if the Boston Celtics hope to put one across the Philadelphia 76ers.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Jaylen Brown l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Robert Williams.

76ers vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers were incredibly difficult to beat, even in the absence of Joel Embiid.

With the Cameroonian's return, they go into the match as the firm favorites, although the Boston Celtics do have the quality to pose a challenge.

Tatum and Brown would be expected to put up big performances, which should make for a highly entertaining matchup.

Where to watch 76ers vs Celtics?

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will be televised locally on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.