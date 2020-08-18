Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - August 19th, 2020 | Game 2

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 19th, 6:30 PM ET (Thursday 4 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics' depth had a huge role to play in their victory in Game 1 of this series. However, the ankle injury to Gordon Hayward could be the biggest storyline heading into the second match-up of this series. The Philadelphia 76ers are surely missing Ben Simmons but Joel Embiid wasn't at his best either in the series opener.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers had several positives from Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. Josh Richardson had a good two-way performance, especially on the defensive end. Matisse Thybulle and he combined to make it difficult for Boston's wings.

At the end of the day though, Joel Embiid's output will be the deciding factor. He seemed seriously fatigued on Monday night and attempted only 15 shots, the same as Alec Burks. Tobias Harris has had a decent run in the seeding games and will be hoping to do better than his 15-point outing when the Philadelphia 76ers take on Boston Celtics again.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid will have to make his interior presence felt

Despite not being a 100%, Joel Embiid managed 26 points and 16 rebounds against the Boston Celtics while shooting over 50% from the field. He will enjoy the size advantage against the Boston Celtics bigs and must continue to attack the paint regularly. That won't happen unless he shows more energy than he did in Game 1.

76ers Predicted Lineup

Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics Preview

It's impossible to not be wary of what Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have done so far for the Boston Celtics in the bubble if you're Philly. The duo combined for 61 points in the first game and showed great tenacity defensively as well.

Brad Stevens will be hoping that Brown's quad doesn't act up though because both he and Hayward missing time doesn't bode well for an already strained Boston rotation. They also need to find answers to tackle the Philadelphia 76ers' presence on the boards.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been Boston's biggest star since the All-Star break

Jayson Tatum dropped a playoff career-high 32 points against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 but his responsibilities only go up from here. A better version of Joel Embiid on Wednesday will require Tatum to be all the most active on defensive switches as well as on double teams for defensive rebounding support.

Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

76ers vs Celtics Match Prediction

There's a good chance that Gordon Hayward is ruled out of the second game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers. Brad Stevens' side already lacks size and that significant disadvantage is something that Philly worked on in Game 1 and are expected to make use of again on Wednesday. Expect the Philadelphia 76ers to hit back and tie up this series 1-1.

Where to watch 76ers vs Celtics?

Local broadcast of this game will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus and NBC Sports Boston. The tie will be available to watch nationwide in the US via TNT. Fans in India can catch this game on Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

