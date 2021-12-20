Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - December 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers when they host Doc Rivers' side at TD Garden on December 20th.

The Philadelphia 76ers played their last game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 16th. Following the loss, the Sixers' game on Sunday was postponed due to COVID protocols. They will head into Monday's game with a 15-15 record.

The Boston Celtics will head into this game on the back of a 114-107 win against the New York Knicks, with which they improved to 15-15 on the season as well.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, December 20th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, December 21st, 2021; 6:00 AM IST.)

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rollercoaster of a season. Going back to the 2021 offseason and the Ben Simmons drama all the way up to Joel Embiid's run in with COVID-19 earlier in the season, the Sixers have seen some huge setbacks.

Adding to these issues, the team now faces a number of injuries and absences on their roster, something that will see them significantly shorthanded in almost every position.

Ahead of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, both Tyrese Maxey and Embiid were questionable due to injuries suffered prior to the game.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps The Sixers have added Andre Drummond and Shake Milton to the health and safety protocols. They join Georges Niang in them. Philly played in Brooklyn Thursday night. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green are all questionable for tonight with injuries. The Sixers have added Andre Drummond and Shake Milton to the health and safety protocols. They join Georges Niang in them. Philly played in Brooklyn Thursday night. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green are all questionable for tonight with injuries.

Even though the game was postponed, the Philadelphia 76ers' concerns remain. With Danny Green questionable among other main rotation players, the side will have to find a way to rally together to ensure a winning record as they approach the midway mark.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the rim

Given the number of injuries to their roster, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a serious predicament. With only six players on their roster who are completely healthy, barring the ones who have been listed as questionable, the Sixers will look to their remaining players to help keep the team afloat.

Sixers Nation @SixersNationCP Tobias Harris making things happen late 💯



Tobias Harris making things happen late 💯https://t.co/LYdN5Mc0ks

In such a scenario, Tobias Harris emerges as the key player for the Philadelphia 76ers. Given how adept the 76ers forward is as a scorer and his ability to create his own shot, with the potential absences of a primary point guard like Maxey in mind, Harris is the best scoring option on the side.

With Seth Curry possibly moving into the point guard slot, the team will rely heavily on Harris to provide instant offense. Scoring in bunches and stunting potential scoring runs by the Boston Celtics, Harris' role will more or less be to carry the Philadelphia 76ers in this game alongside Seth Curry if Maxey and Embiid are to be listed out.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Seth Curry | G - Isaiah Joe | F - Mattise Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics Preview

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

Coming off their win against the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics found themselves at .500 on the season again. Although the record isn't particularly flattering for a team of this caliber, the Celtics have also seen their fair share of struggles this season.

With Jaylen Brown being in and out of the rotation, the load of the Celtics' offense fell upon young superstar Jayson Tatum. However, Brown's return from injury has infused new life into the team.

The game against the Knicks also saw tremendous contributions from Josh Richardson and Payton Pritchard off the bench. Robert Williams III also emerged as a significant contributor to the winning effort.

Unfortunately, the Boston Celtics find themselves in similar waters to the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of this game. With a number of their players listed out or questionable, the overall rotation has been heavily affected and shorthanded.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown in action for the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown's return has played a huge role in boosting morale for the Boston Celtics. With another one of their young stars returning to the lineup, the overall makeup has changed.

NBA TV @NBATV Jaylen Brown knocks down his fourth three of the half 🔥 Jaylen Brown knocks down his fourth three of the half 🔥 https://t.co/lDNwdXtRiq

However, heading into this game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will look to Brown to be a significant contributor for the side. Coming off a 23-point outing in the win against the New York Knicks, Brown's scoring and defensive chops play a significant role in the Celtics' overall efficiency as a team.

While additionally factoring in the aspects of injuries and absences on the roster and the questionable status of Jayson Tatum, Brown's leadership role in the Boston Celtics will be put to the test.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Aaron Nesmith | F - Jaylen Brown | F - Enes Freedom | C - Robert Williams III

76ers vs Celtics Match Predictions

Although the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics fixture was presented as the marquee matchup on Monday night, the state of both teams puts the game in a rather dim light.

While both sides will be missing stars and key rotation pieces, the decrepit state of Philadelphia's roster, along with their developing losing streak, puts them in a bad spot.

Although there is some chance that both teams will feature their superstars in this game, the Boston Celtics' momentum along with their home court advantage favors them in this game.

Where to watch 76ers vs Celtics game?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game will receive national coverage and will be broadcasted on NBA TV. The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Boston. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 98.5 The Sports Hub.

