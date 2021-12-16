Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The two Eastern Conference powerhouses and favorites to win the title, Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, take on each other in this highly enticing clash at the Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently leading the Eastern Conference with a 20-8 record, having won seven of their last 10 games. Kevin Durant has continued to be their star man during the absence of Kyrie Irving, as the forward currently averages over 29 points per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to make do without their star Ben Simmons as the Joel Embiid-led side currently find themselves seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 15-14 record. The Sixers have lost their last two outings against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat respectively.

Philadelphia 76er Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers will have Joel Embiid for the game against the Brooklyn Nets

Furkan Korkmaz has been ruled out for the game against the Nets due to illness, although it isn't COVID-19 related while Georges Niang is also out for this game after entering the health and safety protocols. Sixers guard Grant Riller is also expected to miss the game against Brooklyn due to a shoulder injury. Another player who will not take part in this game is Ben Simmons as he continues to be unavailable for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Player Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Personal Furkan Korkmaz Out Illness Grant Riller Out Shoulder Georges Niang Out COVID-19

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

James Harden will be unavailable for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been the victim of an outbreak of COVID-19 within the team as plenty of players like James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap have all tested positive and will be unavailable for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bruce Brown, James Johnson, Jevon Carter and DeAndre’ Bembry have also entered health and safety protocols and are not available for Steve Nash tonight.

Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are the only other absentees as the former continues to be out for personal reasons while the latter is recovering from an ankle injury.

Player Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Personal Joe Harris Out Ankle James Harden Out Covid-19 LaMarcus Aldridge Out Covid-19 Paul Millsap Out Covid-19 Bruce Brown Out Covid-19 James Johnson Out Covid-19 Jevon Carter Out Covid-19 DeAndre' Bembry Out Covid-19

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry are all set to man the backcourt with Matisse Thybulle keen to continue making a strong statement about being the best defensive player in the league. Former Los Angeles Clippers player, Tobias Harris will also start for the 76ers and the team will be led by their talisman Joel Embiid.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are extremely shorthanded tonight with many of their players out due to being in health and safety protocols. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas are set to hold down the fort in the backcourt while Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin are set to look after the frontcourt. Nic Claxton in all likelihood will be the big man on the floor.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Got a good one tonight ⤵️

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Patty Mills; Shooting Guard - Cam Thomas; Small Forward - Kevin Durant; Power Forward - Blake Griffin; Center - Nicolas Claxton.

