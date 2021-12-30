Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on December 30, in their third meeting of the season.

The 76ers will head into this game off a 114-109 win against the Toronto Raptors. They are now 18-16 on the season, and have won their last two games. Meanwhile, the Nets are also coming off a win, a 124-108 victory over the LA Clipper. They are 23-9 on the season as they remain top in the East.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Danny Green will continue to be sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols.

The Philadelphia 76ers have three names in their injury report for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

After many of their players got sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols, the 76ers will have Danny Green out due to the same reason. Earlier mentions such as Andre Drummond and Shake Milton exited protocol, and are now questionable for the game.

Harrison Grimm @Harrison_Grimm Andre Drummond is no longer listed on the NBA injury report. Shake Milton has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game. Danny Green and Ben Simmons remain out. Andre Drummond is no longer listed on the NBA injury report. Shake Milton has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game. Danny Green and Ben Simmons remain out.

The only long-term absence for the 76ers is Ben Simmons. He hasn't played a game for the 76ers this season. Owing to the poor relationship between the player and the organization, it is unsure if he'll play another game for them.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Danny Green Out Health and Safety Protocol Andre Drummond Questionable Conditioning Shake Milton Questionable Conditioning Ben Simmons Out Personal

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kevin Durant chases down a loose ball

The Brooklyn Nets also have a few names in their injury report for Thursday night's game.

With some players still out due to the health and safety protocols, the Nets continue to see David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe sidelined. Cam Thomas has been upgraded from sidelined to questionable after exiting protocol. He might sit this game out due to conditioning, though.

The Nets will also continue to see the extended absence of Joe Harris. He sustained an ankle injury in November. There is no timeline for his return yet.

alder almo @alderalmo Nets release their latest injury report for tomorrow night's game vs Sixers:



Duke Jr. (health & safety) - OUT



Edwards (health & safety) - OUT



Harris (left ankle surgery) - OUT



Sharpe (health & safety) - OUT



Irving - OUT



This means Kevin Durant will be available tom. Nets release their latest injury report for tomorrow night's game vs Sixers:Duke Jr. (health & safety) - OUTEdwards (health & safety) - OUTHarris (left ankle surgery) - OUTSharpe (health & safety) - OUTIrving - OUTThis means Kevin Durant will be available tom.

Big news for the Brooklyn Nets comes in the form of players exiting protocol. With Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyrie Irving all clearing medical protocols, their availability is a huge boost for the team.

Irving, though, is still not allowed to participate in home games, and will sit this game out.

Player Name: Status: Reason: David Duke Jr Out Health and Safety Protocol Kessler Edwards Out Health and Safety Protocol Day'Ron Sharpe Out Health and Safety Protocol Kyrie Irving Out Health and Safety Protocol Cam Thomas Questionable Conditioning Joe Harris Out Ankle

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

With most of their players healthy, the 76ers have a pretty solid rotation in place.

Joel Embiid should lead them at center, with the remaining frontcourt spots to consist of Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, who should play as forwards.

The backcourt duo of Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey has also been a great combination for the Philadelphia 76ers. With Curry being a dead-eye shooter, the creative scoring of Maxey and his playmaking has been a great revelation for the 76ers.

Off the bench, Georges Niang should be a big boost for the team. He is a solid perimeter shooting threat alongside Furkan Korkmaz. Although the 76ers' big man rotation appears underwhelming, the potential return of Andre Drummond looks promising.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets were among the many teams that were struck by the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the NBA. After seeing many of their games getting postponed due to the health risks and a depleted roster, the Nets look competitive again with the return of key players.

The starting backcourt duo of James Harden and Patty Mills has been spectacular for Brooklyn. Putting on solid offensive displays behind some tremendous three-point shooting by Mills, the Brooklyn Nets' guard pairing is reliable.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the league’s health and safety protocols Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the league’s health and safety protocols https://t.co/knAKT8cb9m

The Nets will also feature a revitalized frontcourt, thanks to the return of Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge from medical protocols. Although Nicolas Claxton is still likely to start to compensate for Aldridge's conditioning, the availability of both is a relief for the Nets.

The Nets are still awaiting Kyrie Irving's return. However, with the majority of the main rotation in place, Brooklyn are looking as competitive as ever.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Mattise Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Brooklyn Nets

Also Read Article Continues below

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr | C - Nicolas Claxton.

Edited by Bhargav