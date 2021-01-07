Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadephia 76ers travel to the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets after a close 5-point loss against the Washington Wizards in their last NBA game. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant was unavailable for the Nets’ blowout victory over the Utah Jazz in a game where Kyrie Irving went for 29 points.

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed a spectacular start to the 2020-21 NBA season, winning seven of their opening eight games. Ben Simmons has looked solid while Joel Embiid has started the season in spectacular scoring form.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets have won four of their opening eight games and are looking to build some momentum coming into the game.

However, the Nets have to contend with the absence of multiple players. The most notable absence is obviously that of Kevin Durant, who faces a seven-day quarantine period due to COVID-related protocols.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers are currently one of the strongest teams in the NBA, with Joel Embiid currently averaging 23.2 points per game. He has been supported well by Seth Curry, Harris, and Simmons, with Shake Milton also getting points off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Updates

The Philadelphia 76ers nearly have a full roster and are only missing Mike Scott and Furkan Korkmaz. They will be looking to continue their stellar start to the season against a Brooklyn Nets’ side that will be without their biggest star.

Apart from Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets are missing a number of other players as well. Spencer Dinwiddie and Nicolas Claxton are both unavailable, with both Reggie Perry and Rodions Kurucs also doubtful for the game.

Advertisement

On the whole, the matchup promises to be close although the Philadelphia 76ers start as favorites, especially in the absence of Durant.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to go with the same 5 that started their last game.

The Sixers have started the season in top form and look to be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. Simmons and Seth Curry are expected to take up guard duties while Embiid continues at center.

📝 After a successful rotation reshuffle against the Jazz, a look at what may be in store tonight against the Sixers: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 7, 2021

For the Nets, Bruce Brown Jr. may get the nod ahead of Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to start alongside Kyrie Irving in the guard position for the second game running.

Kevin Durant is out for seven days, and players such as Taurean Prince, Caris LeVert, and Joe Harris will be expected to step up again in his absence.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

The Brooklyn Nets are missing Kevin Durant

G Kyrie Irving G Joe Harris, F Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, F Jeff Green, C Jarret Allen.