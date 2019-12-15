Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 15th December 2019

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 15 Dec 2019, 13:50 IST SHARE

The Sixers were way better than what they had to endure this past postseason.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Sunday, 15 December 2019 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Last Game Results

Philadelphia 76ers (20-7): 106-109 win over New Orleans Pelicans (13 December, Friday)

Brooklyn Nets (13-12): 102-110 loss to Toronto Raptors (14 December, Saturday)

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Ever since dropping one in Washington, the Philadelphia 76ers have won five straight, including statement wins over strong sides like Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Boston Celtics. Despite missing veteran center Al Horford - who has been on day-to-day due to a bugging knee/hamstring issue - the Sixers are playing some of their best basketball lately.

As a unit, this team is top 5 in field goal percentage (47.7), three-point percentage (37), assists (26.7) and steals per game (8.7). Moreover, Philly's defense has seen a heightened level of intensity as of late, posing serious problems for opponents trying to score on them in the paint.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel took Shaq and Chuck's criticism to heart.

When Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley chastised Joel Embiid for not being able to make the final leap, he heard it. The Cameroonian dropped 38 in the next game against a pesky Boston defense and has been unstoppable ever since.

Advertisement

Across the 22 games played so far, Embiid is averaging a solid double-double of 22.8 points and 12.3 boards per game, on 46% shooting from the field. Moreover, he is making 82% of his free-throws and averaging a team-high 1.3 blocks per game.

Sixers Predicted Lineup

Mike Scott, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson

Brooklyn Nets Preview

After news of Kyrie Irving's right shoulder injury came about, the Brooklyn Nets were reduced to the squad they were last season - minus De'Angelo Russell. With the stars watching from the sidelines, it has been a tough road for this franchise this year despite bagging two major free agents in the offseason.

The Nets are currently 13-12 (0.520) on the season, down at the 7th spot on the Eastern Conference standings, having lost three of their last six games. On top of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn is also missing Caris LeVert who recently underwent thumb surgery and will be out for at least four weeks.

Key Player - Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie has been leading the ailing Brooklyn lineup.

Spencer Dinwiddie has stepped up to take charge of an understaffed Nets roster and is averaging career-high numbers in scoring. His 20.8 points per game showing this season are backed by an efficient 43% shooting from the floor and 84% conversion from the foul line.

The 26-year-old is also averaging a near-career-best 6.2 assists per game while playing less than 30 minutes per contest so far. He is attempting over 6 three-pointers per game and making a resilient individual run for his needy squad.

Nets Predicted Lineup

Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Garrett Temple, Joe Harris

Sixers vs Nets Match Prediction

The Sixers are playing their best basketball of this season, and the Nets are still figuring it out. The hosts will lay their hearts out on the floor no doubt, but Philly is just too good to be beaten by an undermanned team right now.

Where to Watch Sixers vs Nets?

There will be local coverage of the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES from 6:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.