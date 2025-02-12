Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025 

The Philadelphia 76ers versus Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of 15 NBA games scheduled on Wednesday. The 76ers (20-33) are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets (19-34) are close behind at 12th.

The Sixers and the Nets have faced each other 217 times. The Sixers have won 127 times while the Nets have won 90 times.

Wednesday's game will be the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. On Nov. 22, the Sixers defeated the Nets 113-98. Philadelphia also won 123-94 on Jan. 4.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Barclays Center. The game will be broadcast live on YES and NBCS-PH. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Sixers (-140) vs Nets (+120)

Spread: Sixers (-2.5) vs Nets (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Sixers -110 (o213) vs Nets -110 (u213)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The 76ers are trying to arrest a four-game skid. On Tuesday, they lost 106-103 to the Toronto Raptors. Joel Embiid had 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in this losing effort.

The Nets, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back wins over the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. Against the Hornets on Monday, Nic Claxton topscored with 16 points on an 8-for-13 shooting clip.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Tyrese Maxey's point total is set at 29.5, which is above his season average of 28.1 points per game. Maxey will be looking to bounce back from a dismal five-point performance against the Raptors on Tuesday.

Cam Johnson's point total is set at 17.5, which is below his season average of 19.2 points per outing. Johnson had 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting against the Hornets on Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The 76ers are favored to win this road game against the Nets. Philadelphia has blown out Brooklyn in their first two games this season, and the Sixers will likely make it three in a row on Wednesday.

