Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 7, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The high flying Philadelphia 76ers will take on the unpredictable Brooklyn Nets in a high stake encounter on Thursday. The Sixers have the best record in the East, while the Brooklyn Nets have had a surprisingly shaky start to the season. Both the teams are among the contenders for the 2020-21 NBA championship, and it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top in this encounter.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

Date and Time: Thursday, January 7th, 2021, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Barclays Centre, Brooklyn, New York

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in formidable form this season, and have been brushing aside opponents with ease. Their solitary loss came against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they have been ruthless on both ends of the court since.

The Sixers will face strong opposition in the form of NBA Championship contenders Brooklyn Nets, who have the offensive tools to hurt Doc Rivers' men.

Joel Embiid and co. will look to stamp their authority with a win on Thursday night, in a match between two teams who are in the upper echelons of the league.

Key Player- Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Cameroonian big Joel Embiid has been in MVP level form this season, averaging 25 points and 11 boards per game. The dominant center has made his presence felt in the paint on both ends of the court, which has resulted in opposition sending double teams at him.

Embiid will be the main man once again against Brooklyn Nets, who have struggled to contain centers at times this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G- Ben Simmons, G- Seth Curry, F- Danny Green, F- Ben Simmons, C- Joel Embiid

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have had a mixed bag of results so far, and they will be looking to string a few wins in their upcoming games.

Despite having superstars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant among their ranks, the Nets have struggled to close out games and have lost a few close matches.

Steve Nash's men will be looking to avoid a repeat on Thursday, as they will be up against arguably the most in-form team in the NBA.

Key Player- Kyrie Irving

Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets

Despite Brooklyn Nets' struggles, Kyrie Irving has been his usual self, averaging 27 points and 6 assists per game.

Irving has been the difference-maker for the Nets, chipping in with his extraordinary scoring and playmaking skills. Steve Nash will call upon his floor general once again in this key fixture, and Irving will need to have a big game if the Brooklyn Nets are to clinch this all-important fixture.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G- Kyrie Irving, G- Joe Harris, F- Kevin Durant, F-Taurean Prince, C- Jarrett Allen

76ers vs Nets Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will be favorites going into this game, especially since Kevin Durant will not be involved due to the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Doc Rivers' team have dismantled opposition teams so far and the Brooklyn Nets, in the absence of one of their main pieces, be hard-pressed to overcome them.

Where to Watch 76ers vs Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers-Brooklyn Nets game will be broadcast live on TNT. Fans can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

