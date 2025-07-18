Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Prediction - July 18 | 2025 NBA Summer League

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of six games scheduled for Friday at the 2025 NBA Summer League. The Sixers and Nets failed to qualify for the playoffs, but they both want to finish their respective campaigns strongly. It also allows some players to shine for a possible training camp invite.

Ad

The Sixers are on a two-game winning streak after starting the Summer League with two losses. The Nets, on the other hand, lost their first three games before earning their first victory over the Orlando Magic.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 76ers-Nets Summer League game will be televised on NBA TV and beIN Sports. It's also available locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia (live) and the YES Network (delayed) in New York. The live stream option is NBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: 76ers (-126) vs. Nets (+104)

Ad

Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) vs. Nets +1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 76ers o179 (-111), Nets u179 (-111)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers were feeling very positive with rookie VJ Edgecombe, but an injury to his thumb and wrist shrouded their Summer League campaign. They lost the first two games in Las Vegas before beating the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets lost the first three games of the Summer League by an average margin of 6.3 points. They are not having a bad campaign, but they couldn't seem to finish games until their 94-90 win over the Orlando Magic.

Ad

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Rosters

76ers

Izan Almansa - Forward

Keve Aluma - Forward

Mark Armstrong - Guard

Dominick Barlow - Forward

Adem Bona - Center

Johni Broome - Forward

Jack Clark - Forward

V.J. Edgecombe - Guard

Justin Edwards - Forward

Andrew Funk - Guard

Jalen Hood-Schifino - Guard

Judah Mintz - Guard

Landers Nolley II - Forward

Alex Reese - Center

Hunter Sallis - Guard

Jalen Slawson - Forward

Caleb Stone-Carrawell - Forward

Saint Thomas - Forward

Stefan Todorovic - Forward

Ad

Nets

T.J. Bamba - Guard

Caleb Daniels - Guard

Dre Davis - Guard

Egor Demin - Guard

Tyson Etienne - Guard

Tosan Evbuomwan - Forward

Grant Nelson - Forward

Quincy Olivari - Guard

Nick Ongenda - Center

Drake Powell - Forward

Terry Roberts - Guard

Tyrese Samuel - Forward

Ben Saraf - Guard

Drew Timme - Center

Nolan Traore - Guard

Danny Wolf - Forward

Ad

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction

The Sixers are the slight favorites to beat the Nets since they are on a two-game winning streak. However, Brooklyn is more than capable of pulling off the upset. The prediction is a win for the Nets, with the total score going OVER 179 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.