  • Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Prediction - July 18 | 2025 NBA Summer League

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Prediction - July 18 | 2025 NBA Summer League

By Juan Paolo David
Published Jul 18, 2025 03:44 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Prediction - July 18. (Photos: IMAGN and GETTY)
Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Prediction - July 18. (Photos: IMAGN and GETTY)

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of six games scheduled for Friday at the 2025 NBA Summer League. The Sixers and Nets failed to qualify for the playoffs, but they both want to finish their respective campaigns strongly. It also allows some players to shine for a possible training camp invite.

The Sixers are on a two-game winning streak after starting the Summer League with two losses. The Nets, on the other hand, lost their first three games before earning their first victory over the Orlando Magic.

The 76ers-Nets Summer League game will be televised on NBA TV and beIN Sports. It's also available locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia (live) and the YES Network (delayed) in New York. The live stream option is NBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: 76ers (-126) vs. Nets (+104)

Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) vs. Nets +1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 76ers o179 (-111), Nets u179 (-111)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers were feeling very positive with rookie VJ Edgecombe, but an injury to his thumb and wrist shrouded their Summer League campaign. They lost the first two games in Las Vegas before beating the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets lost the first three games of the Summer League by an average margin of 6.3 points. They are not having a bad campaign, but they couldn't seem to finish games until their 94-90 win over the Orlando Magic.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Rosters

76ers

  • Izan Almansa - Forward
  • Keve Aluma - Forward
  • Mark Armstrong - Guard
  • Dominick Barlow - Forward
  • Adem Bona - Center
  • Johni Broome - Forward
  • Jack Clark - Forward
  • V.J. Edgecombe - Guard
  • Justin Edwards - Forward
  • Andrew Funk - Guard
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino - Guard
  • Judah Mintz - Guard
  • Landers Nolley II - Forward
  • Alex Reese - Center
  • Hunter Sallis - Guard
  • Jalen Slawson - Forward
  • Caleb Stone-Carrawell - Forward
  • Saint Thomas - Forward
  • Stefan Todorovic - Forward
Nets

  • T.J. Bamba - Guard
  • Caleb Daniels - Guard
  • Dre Davis - Guard
  • Egor Demin - Guard
  • Tyson Etienne - Guard
  • Tosan Evbuomwan - Forward
  • Grant Nelson - Forward
  • Quincy Olivari - Guard
  • Nick Ongenda - Center
  • Drake Powell - Forward
  • Terry Roberts - Guard
  • Tyrese Samuel - Forward
  • Ben Saraf - Guard
  • Drew Timme - Center
  • Nolan Traore - Guard
  • Danny Wolf - Forward
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction

The Sixers are the slight favorites to beat the Nets since they are on a two-game winning streak. However, Brooklyn is more than capable of pulling off the upset. The prediction is a win for the Nets, with the total score going OVER 179 points.

