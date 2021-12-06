Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular season game at Spectrum Center on Monday.

The 76ers returned to their winning ways in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks, defeating them 98-96. Joel Embiid bagged a team-high 28 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks to ensure Philadelphia doesn't lose their 12th game of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the shorthanded Hornets also played the Hawks in their previous outing and recorded a 130-127 win. Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. combined for 60 points in the absence of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier to help Charlotte snap a three-game skid.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Tobias Harris as questionable because of a non-COVID illness. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons (personal) and Grant Riller (shoulder injury) will continue to be on the sidelines.

Player Name Status Reason Tobias Harris Questionable Non-COVID Illness Ben Simmons Out Personal Grant Riller Out Shoulder soreness

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets have ruled LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jaden McDaniels and Mason Plumlee out for this game as all four players are in the league's health and safety protocols.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and could be unavailable for at least 10 days, per @ShamsCharania LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and could be unavailable for at least 10 days, per @ShamsCharania. https://t.co/Ft92ZAmjzG

Player Name Status Reason LaMelo Ball Out Covid-19 protocols Terry Rozier Out Covid-19 protocols Jaden McDaniels Out Covid-19 protocols Mason Plumlee Out Covid-19 protocols

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

If Tobias Harris returns for this game, the Philadelphia 76ers will likely start him and bench Georges Niang, who filled in for Harris in the last game. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green and Joel Embiid are all likely to retain their places.

Niang, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton and Andre Drummond are likely to play the most minutes among the reserves.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they used in their last match. Ish Smith and Kelly Oubre Jr. bagged starting roles and are likely to continue to start as guards, while Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards will complete the rest of the lineup.

PJ Washington and Cody Martin will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Charlotte Hornets

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Ish Smith | Shooting Guard - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Nick Richards.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra