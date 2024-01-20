Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 20, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Dec. 16, a game that Philadelphia won 135-82.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 20.

The all-time series between the two teams is tied 60-60. Philly won the most recent matchup behind Joel Embiid’s 42 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal. Brandon Miller had 14 points, four assists, four rebounds and one block in the loss.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, at Spectrum Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SE-CHA and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (-550) vs. Hornets (+400)

Spread: 76ers (-10.5) vs. Hornets (+10.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o230.5) vs. Hornets -110 (u230.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets preview

The 76ers will be on the second game of back-to-backs after beating the Orlando Magic 124-109 on Friday. Reigning MVP Embiid had 36 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Philly is on a four-game win streak and has a great opportunity to make it five against a struggling Hornets squad. The 76ers are third in the East with a 27-13 record.

The Hornets (9-30) are 13th in the East and have little chance of making it to the postseason. They did, however, beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 on Friday. LaMelo Ball had 28 points and eight assists. It remains to be seen if Charlotte can maintain its winning form in the back end of back-to-backs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets starting lineups

The 76ers are expected to be without Mo Bamba (knee, out), Robert Covington (knee, out), De’Anthony Melton (back, out), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League) and Jaden Springer (ankle, out) on Saturday. Philly coach Nick Nurse should start Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and Embiid.

Charlotte is dealing with quite a few injuries: Gordon Hayward (out, lower calf), Nick Richards (day-to-day, ankle), Mark Williams (out, lower back) and Bryce McGowens (questionable, hip flexor). Charlotte coach Steve Clifford should start Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller and Paul Jamaine Washington Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 34.5 points for the game. With the form that he is in, it should be easy for him to end the game with over 34.5 points.

LaMelo Ball has an over/under of 23.5 points. Ball will have to shoulder the playmaking responsibilities while also focusing on scoring. It could prove to be too much against Philly’s defense, thus limiting Ball to under 23.5 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction

The 76ers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and are thus favored to win at home. If Embiid plays, and he is expected to, Philly should cover the spread for a win. The 76ers should have no difficulty in scoring against the struggling Hornets, thus taking the team total over 230.5 points.

