Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Spectrum Center to take on the Charlotte Hornets in an exciting 2021-22 NBA regular season game.

The 76ers enter this matchup on the back of a hard-fought 98-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets, meanwhile, also played the Hawks in their previous outing and defeated them 130-127.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, December 6; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 7; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't had much luck with injuries. Nevertheless, the situation on that front seems to be improving lately. They have recorded two wins in their last three games.

The 76ers haven't produced a smooth performance, though. They endure phases during a match where they tend to struggle, especially on offense. That happened in their previous outing against the Hawks as well. Philadelphia was outscored by 17 points in the second quarter. That put them in a difficult position to win the game, but a 20-9 run in the final quarter of the match ensured they recovered well and emerged victorious.

The Philadelphia 76ers need to sustain a good start throughout their game against the Charlotte Hornets. That will be crucial to their hopes of winning that contest.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid seems to have rediscovered his rhythm in the Philadelphia 76ers' last match. The Cameroonian recorded 28 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. He also hit a game-winning jump shot, which would have given him a tremendous amount of confidence as he continues to find his form after his battle with COVID.

went to work in the 28 PTS, 12 REB and the game-winner 🙌 @JoelEmbiid went to work in the @sixers win! 28 PTS, 12 REB and the game-winner 🙌@JoelEmbiid went to work in the @sixers win! https://t.co/Hi21msBTrz

Embiid will need to replicate that performance again. That would inspire the rest of his teammates to put in a disciplined effort. The Sixers have been far too inconsistent at this point, so as the leader of the pack, Embiid will have to make sure they do not end up on the losing side.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have continued to rely on their offensive firepower to gain positive results. Despite missing three starters, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee, they managed to win against the Hawks because of that.

The Hornets shot 53.3% from the field. They made a season-high 17 shots from deep that helped them record a three-point win in a high-scoring affair, snapping a three-game skid in the process. Charlotte also did a good job on the fastbreak. They ended up recording 15 points from those situations.

The Charlotte Hornets will need their scorers to be in top form once again if they are to beat a good defensive team like the Philadelphia 76ers. It will be a challenging contest for James Borrego's men, though, as they will continue to be without LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, who are in the league's health and safety protocols.

Key Player - Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s 28-point outburst in a starting role was decisive for the Charlotte Hornets in their previous outing. With Ball and Rozier, two of the team's top three scorers sidelined, Oubre ought to continue to perform in that manner against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. handled business in LaMelo's absence vs. the Hawks 👏 Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. handled business in LaMelo's absence vs. the Hawks 👏 https://t.co/8LrrsSpVkC

He will also need to try and limit the impact of their opponents' backcourt stars, Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry defensively. They have been in great form, scoring-wise, so keeping them quiet for large swathes will give Charlotte a great chance of winning this match.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - Ish Smith | G - Kelly Oubre Jr. | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Nick Richards.

76ers vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have improved a lot defensively over their last few matches. They have limited plenty of good offensive teams during that stretch. With the Charlotte Hornets missing three starters, including their floor general LaMelo Ball, the Sixers will have an advantage in this game. That said, the 76ers will likely emerge victorious.

Where to watch 76ers vs Hornets

NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southeast will televise the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. Fans can also view the match online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

