Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will roll into the Spectrum Center on Wednesday to take on the Charlotte Hornets in an enticing matchup in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as the team to beat in the East this season. They have the upper hand in this contest after beating the Charlotte Hornets twice earlier this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets face an uphill battle, as they have not won beaten the Philadelphia 76ers since November 2016. However, they are on a three-game winning streak and would fancy their chances against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, 7:00 PM ET. (Thursday 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a dominant force in the Eastern Conference this season. Joel Embiid has led his side from the front and continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers. The Philadelphia 76ers have defeated some of the top contenders this season, most notably the LA Lakers.

Advertisement

In their last outing, the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 119-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers 119-110 despite Embiid sitting out. The 76ers came out strong in the final quarter, dropping 37 points to finish things off.

Leading their effort on the night was Tobias Harris with a 27-point performance. Ben Simmons had a terrific night, too, with 21 points in 35 minutes from the floor. With the win, the Philadelphia 76ers have improved to 15-6 on the season.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris has been on a tear recently and has expanded his role in the Philadelphia 76ers team. He has been an impact player this season and could be key against the Charlotte Hornets.

Harris has scored 20 points and above in three of his last four games. In 18 games this season, he has averaged 20.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 assists on an impressive 51.4% shooting from the field. His recent form bodes well for the Philadelphia 76ers' title aspirations this campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets are flying high at the moment, with an impressive three-game winning streak behind them.

The Hornets bested a top contender in the league when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday with a 126-114 game-time decision. LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward led their effort with 27 points apiece.

In their last outing, the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of a struggling Miami Heat to improve to 10-11 on the season.

They had as many as five players scoring in double digits, led by Malik Monk, who exploded for a 36-point performance in 40 minutes from the floor. The Charlotte Hornets have been trending upwards recently and could give the Philadelphia 76ers fierce competition on Wednesday.

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward, who signed a big contract with the Charlotte Hornets this season, has been giving the franchise their money's worth so far. He has been generating offense consistently and has proven to be their number one option on most nights.

In 20 games this season, Hayward has averaged 23 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 50.3% shooting from the field and 43% shooting from beyond the arc.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G Terry Rozier, G Devonte' Graham, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller.

76ers vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets have been on an upswing and have proven their prowess to take on the best in the association on their night. However, the Philadelphia 76ers have been in terrific form, winning eight of their last ten matchups.

With a favorable recent head-to-head record against the Hornets, the 76ers are the heavy favorites to win this match.

Where to watch 76ers vs Hornets?

The Philadelphia 76ers-Charlotte Hornets game will be telecast locally on Fox Sports Southeast (Charlotte) and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.