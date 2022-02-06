Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers are all set to face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. The teams have already met twice this season with Joel Embiid and company defeating the Bulls both times. Their third encounter, however, may have a different outcome.

In their most recent meeting, Philadelphia beat Chicago 114-105. Embiid's brilliant performance kept coach Billy Donovan's team from winning. The Sixers' big man scored 30 points and snatched 16 rebounds while also making 4 of his 5 attempts from downtown. Chicago's Zach LaVine led all scorers in the game but his 32 points were not enough to secure a victory.

Heading into Sunday, the Bulls stand at the top of the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-19. A loss would push them down to second place. Meanwhile, Philly, who will head to Chicago on a two-game losing streak, stands fifth in the East with a record of 31-21.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers have listed four players players on their official injury report. Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle have been marked as questionable. Shake Milton, who hasn't played in their last sixteen games, will continue to be sidelined on Sunday. Ben Simmons will also remain absent for this matchup.

Player Name Status Reason Furkan Korkmaz Questionable Knee Matisse Thybulle Questionable Shoulder Shake Milton Out Back Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls will prepare to host Philadelphia with several players listed as out or questionable. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, who are amongst Chicago's regular starters, will continue to be sidelined. Caruso broke his wrist in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks and is expected to return after he makes a complete recovery.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine, who is Chicago's second leading scorer, has been marked as questionable. He did not play against the Indiana Pacers but may see action depending on his status leading up to the game.

Player Name Status Reason Zach LaVine Questionable Back Coby White Questionable Abductor Patrick Williams Out Wrist Alex Caruso Out Wrist Lonzo Ball Out Meniscus Derrick Jones Jr. Out Finger

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers will start with Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry in the backcourt. Seth Curry, Stephen Curry's younger brother, is one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the league. He will be a key player in Doc Rivers' gameplan against Chicago.

Meanwhile, the frontcourt will feature Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Tobias Harris.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will have Ayo Dosunmu as their starting point guard. If LaVine is deemed unfit to play, Matt Thomas will start at shooting guard. Chicago's frontcourt will feature their top scorer DeMar DeRozan playing alongside Nikola Vucevic and Javonte Green.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Chicago Bulls

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard - Matt Thomas | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra