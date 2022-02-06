Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday as this could be an exciting match-up between two of the NBA's Eastern Conference powerhouses.

The Philadelphia 76ers head into this game with a record that reads 31 wins and 21 losses, having won six of their last 10 games in the NBA. After a slow start to the season, the 76ers appear to have picked up steam and are showcasing why they are considered one of the best teams in the league. There is still no sign of Ben Simmons for the Philly-based franchise as they have to make do without their superstar for what is likely to be the entire season.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are sitting on the mountaintop of the Eastern Conference standings with a record that reads 33 wins and 19 losses as they have won six of their last 10 games in the league. They have won 19 of the 25 games at home this season and despite being plagued by injuries over the last month or so, the Bulls have managed to keep moving forward in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 6th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, February 7th; 2 AM).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The 76ers against the Sacramento Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers, for all their championship aspirations, find themselves ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference but seem to have turned a corner in the tightly packed standings. Led by Joel Embiid, the 76ers will hope to go one step further this time and reach the Conference Finals this year, and perhaps even the NBA Finals.

Along with Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and his incredible defense, havs come under immense praise, especially for his performance against Steph Curry a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has come under scrutiny as of late for his poor performances on the floor, and the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for the forward.

With Doc Rivers at the helm, the Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping to go deep into the postseason this year and possibly acquire the final piece of the jigsaw if they can find a deal for Simmons before trade deadline day.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Arguably the best center in the NBA right now, along with Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid has been carrying the expectations of the Philadelphia 76ers for some time now. Without the exploits of Simmons, the onus has been on Embiid considerably, and the big man has risen to the occasion, as he is averaging 29 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 36% from the perimeter and higher than 49% from the floor.

One of the best aspects of Embiid's game is his ability to space the floor and drag the opposition big man out to the perimeter. Which subsequently creates more space for the rest of his teammates to exploit. Moreover, his size, power and footwork near the rim make him a daunting prospect to guard against.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Joel Embiid is playing his 300th career game tonight.



He is 1 of 10 players to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds through his first 300 games.



Only 2 players have done this since the NBA-ABA Merger (1976-77): Joel Embiid and Shaquille O'Neal Joel Embiid is playing his 300th career game tonight.He is 1 of 10 players to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds through his first 300 games.Only 2 players have done this since the NBA-ABA Merger (1976-77): Joel Embiid and Shaquille O'Neal https://t.co/9pDLUSFiF0

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Danny Green; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Bulls against the Indiana Pacers

With many questions asked about the construction of the Chicago Bulls roster coming into the season, Chicago had a point a point to prove.

They have done so in emphatic fashion. as they sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings.

Not only have the new acquisitions performed exceedingly well, the rotational pieces like Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have also come off the bench and fulfilled their duties and responsibilities very well in the absence of stars like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. They aren't the favorites to come out of the East. However, the Bulls have the firepower to make some serious noise in the postseason this year if they can keep all their players fit and healthy.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine against the Toronto Raptors

While DeMar DeRozan seems to be getting all the praise and the MVP shouts, Chicago Bulls superstar Zach LaVine has put his head down and been quietly going about his business. The shooting guard is having an excellent year, which has merited him with his second All-Star selection.

LaVine is currently averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting the ball nearly 40% from beyond the arc and over 48% from the field. He is also shooting a career-high 87.1% from the line this season as he has recorded 12 games with 30 or more points. What is remarkable is that LaVine is averaging the second-lowest field goal attempts (18.2) of his career since 2017, which speaks volumes about his efficiency.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls



Who's excited to see this at the @NBAAllstar game?! Take off @ZachLavine!!Who's excited to see this at the @NBAAllstar game?! Take off @ZachLavine!! ✈️Who's excited to see this at the @NBAAllstar game?! https://t.co/GrwN01GTut

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ayo Dosunmu; Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine; Small Forward - Javonte Green; Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan.; Center - Nikola Vučević.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction

With the Philadelphia 76ers coming into this game on the back of two straight losses, and the Chicago Bulls gaining momentum with the recent performances of Nikola Vučević. The Bulls look most likely to win.

Add in the fact that Zach LaVine is due a big one, the 76ers have their work cut out for them. The Bulls have a tremendous record at home this season and will look to pick up their 20th win in Chicago.

Where to watch 76ers vs Spurs game?

You can watch the action unfold between the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast locally on NBCSP and NBCSCH.

