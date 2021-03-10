Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Match Preview - March 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday.

In Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the most dominant centers in the NBA. He has been well-supported by the likes of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, who has emerged as the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-most prolific scorer this season.

Seth Curry has been a revelation from the 3-point zone and is currently shooting at 44.8%. The likes of Shake Milton and Dwight Howard have been impressive off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, come into this match after an impressive victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, where their guard -pairing of Zach LaVine and Coby White combined for a whopping 61 points. However, the Chicago Bulls have missed some key players to injury this season and are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference after a 16-18 start to their campaign.

Zach's first All-Star game ✔



13 points | 5-10 FG | 3 assists | 3 steals pic.twitter.com/OUG7S1yFZd — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 8, 2021

Match Details

Fixture – Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, March 11th; 8:00 PM ET (Friday; 3:00 AM IST).

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL.

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are sitting out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star pairing of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons sat out of the All-Star weekend owing to the league's health and safety protocols. Joel Embiid has been ruled out of the Chicago Bulls match, while Ben Simmons is expected to sit out the next two games.

In their absence, the Philadelphia 76ers might struggle against the Chicago Bulls as the likes of Shake Milton and Dwight Howard are expected to step in.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry has improved his 3-point shooting and has been instrumental in the Philadelphia 76ers' success this campaign.

Key Player – Tobias Harris

With Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid sitting out, Tobias Harris might have to produce a big performance if the Philadelphia 76ers are to see off the Chicago Bulls.

He is an able defender and is the second player in the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster. Harris has average more than 20 points this season, which is more than that of the 2021 NBA MVP favorite Joel Embiid.

What a win for the Sixers! 🚀



Joel Embiid



40 points

19 rebounds



Tobias Harris 11 points in 0T!

pic.twitter.com/Ly7Y8GLCp9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 4, 2021

Tobias Harris is averaging 20.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this campaign and is also shooting at over 40% from the 3-point zone. However, he has been inconsistent of late and could look for a big performance against the Chicago Bulls to come out of his rut.

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G – Shake Milton, G - Seth Curry, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C – Dwight Howard.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine has been the Chicago Bulls' best player this season.

The Chicago Bulls have been pretty inconsistent at both ends of the court this season. They have missed the services of Lauri Markkanen, who has missed a number of games this campaign. However, Markkanen is expected to return from a shoulder injury that saw him sit out the Chicago Bulls’ win over the Pelicans.

Meanwhile, Luke Kornet and Chandler Hutchison should be ready to feature, although Devin Dotson and Otto Porter Jr. are still some way off from making a return.

Zach LaVine has been consistently brilliant, while Coby White has provided able support in recent matches.

Key Player – Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls are up against one of the strongest teams this season, although the Philadelphia 76ers will be without their two best players.

Nevertheless, they will fancy their chances of a win against the Philadelphia 76ers, as Zach LaVine is averaging 28.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this campaign while shooting at an impressive 43.5% from the 3-point zone.

Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine! 💪🏀 pic.twitter.com/HL7ehTfO9O — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) March 4, 2021

With Wendell Carter, Thaddeus Young and Denzel Valentine all proving to be key off the bench, the Chicago Bulls have enough firepower to upset the injury-ravaged Philadelphia 76ers.

Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - Garrett Temple, F - Patrick Williams, C - Wendell Carter Jr.

76ers vs Bulls Match Prediction

Tobias Harris will be expected to put up a huge performance for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Chicago Bulls will look to capitalise on the absence of two key players for the best team in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Chicago Bulls have a number of players who are expected to return from injury and have seen some incredible performances from Zach LaVine in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for big performances from the likes of Harris and Curry as they go into this game as the marginal underdogs because of their injury woes.

Where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game?

The live coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls game will be shown locally on the NBC Sports Chicago network. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.