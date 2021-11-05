Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to win their sixth consecutive match when they take on the Chicago Bulls in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game on Saturday at the United Center.

The 76ers defeated the Detroit Pistons 109-98 in their last game. The Bulls, meanwhile, endured a 98-103 defeat against the Sixers in their previous outing when the two sides met for the first time this season on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Saturday, November 6, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 7, 2021; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have continued to dominate the Eastern Conference despite the absence of All-Star Ben Simmons. Every player in the squad has stepped up when needed, which makes the Sixers one of the most lethal teams in the NBA right now.

In their previous outing against the Pistons, the 76ers were without two key starters; Tobias Harris and Danny Green. It didn't matter much, though, as Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton put in efficient shifts on the night to help the team record a win.

Seth Curry starred with a team-high 23 points, while Tyrese Maxey had 20 points to his name. The Philadelphia 76ers dominated the boards and had nine more rebounds (49-40) than their opponents. They also shot a whopping 49.4% from the field.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

With key players like Danny Green and Tobias Harris sidelined, Joel Embiid will have to dig into his MVP caliber potential against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Embiid is averaging 20.6 points and 8.7 rebounds this campaign across seven appearances. A season-high performance from his end will be vital to the Philadelphia 76ers having a healthy chance to win this game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Joel Embiid knew his block on DeMar DeRozan wasn't a foul, and he made sure to let him know it 😂😂 Joel Embiid knew his block on DeMar DeRozan wasn't a foul, and he made sure to let him know it 😂😂 https://t.co/LF0au8edZc

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Shake Milton | F - Matisse Thybulle | C - Joel Embiid.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine in action during Utah Jazz v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most improved and impressive teams in the 2021-22 NBA season so far. The Bulls have been slow starters, though, and need to work in that area to have a healthy chance of winning on Saturday.

The last time they faced the 76ers, the Bulls trailed by 10 points by the end of the first quarter itself, putting themselves under tremendous pressure.

They did a great job of coming back into the game, but eventually fell short. DeMar DeRozan had 37 points on the night, while Zach LaVine finished with 25.

The Chicago Bulls have to take full advantage of home support in this reverse fixture and put the shorthanded Sixers under pressure from the get-go to give themselves a healthy chance of getting back to winning ways.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has been underwhelming over the Chicago Bulls' last three games. He has been inefficient on offense and needs to do better on that front, averaging 10.3 points on just 29% shooting.

If Vucevic can score a few quick points early on, the Sixers could find it difficult to contain the Bulls' offense.

The center will also have to make sure Joel Embiid doesn't get going, as limiting him is key for Chicago to win this tie.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Nikola Vucevic drills a clutch 3-pointer!



Zach LaVine's dunk after this play made it a 12-0 Bulls run late!



Nikola Vucevic drills a clutch 3-pointer!Zach LaVine's dunk after this play made it a 12-0 Bulls run late!https://t.co/tARdn3bKHp

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic.

76ers vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers' injury troubles may not have affected them in their last few games, but it can prove to be their shortcoming against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have solid depth at the moment, which gives them a significant advantage in this home fixture.

So considering these factors, Billy Donovan's side will be the favorites to win this game.

Where to watch 76ers vs Bulls

The match between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls will be televised locally by NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can also stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar