Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in decent form but come into their NBA matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the back of two consecutive losses. The 76ers have had to make do without the injured Joel Embiid through a tough spell of NBA fixtures, but will now be looking to get back to winning ways.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, continue to struggle on both ends of the floor in recent games and have lost three consecutive matches. They have multiple injury concerns of their own and have been heavily reliant on guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland to carry them to victories.

They are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and take on a team that is expected to go on to contend for the NBA championship. The Philadelphia 76ers have managed their recent fixtures well, and have held on to the top position in the Eastern Conference. They now have an opportunity to go on a run of wins.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are still reeling from the loss of big man Joel Embiid, who has been a revelation on both ends of the court this season. Their most recent acquisition, NBA veteran George Hill, is still not available due to a thumb injury, while the likes of Mason Jones and Ignas Brazdeikis are expected to feature against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are missing Joel Embiid

Despite the injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have two bonafide offensive threats in Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons who are perfectly capable of taking the game to the Cavaliers. Shake Milton has been a revelation from the bench while Seth Curry has also recently returned from an injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers can be expected to improve over the next few weeks. injuries to key players have made things difficult in recent weeks. Isaiah Hartenstein made an immediate impact in their last game as he grabbed 14 rebounds in the loss against the Utah Jazz.

Mathew Dellavedova, Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen are all nursing injuries and might not feature in the game. Dylan Windler is set to return to the lineup while Larry Nance Jr. could also be available. Overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers might have their task cut out against the dominant Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Not much has changed for the 76ers injury-wise since their last game, and they can be expected to stick to the same lineup. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris had bad games in the 76ers previous match but will be expected to fare much better against the struggling Cavaliers.

"That's how you finish, 2-5!"



Ben Simmons strong slam on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/0JfpdP5rqO — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2021

Regardless, the Philadelphia 76ers will not be worried considering their overall position and should start with Danny Green and Tobias Harris at the forward positions again. Dwight Howard has replaced Embiid for the time being, while Seth Curry should also be fit to start.

Cleveland Cavaliers

With the number of offensive threats that the Philadelphia 76ers possess, the Cleveland Cavaliers might be up for a difficult game. Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton are two bench scorers that they will have to contain, which should be difficult considering the number of players they will be missing.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled throughout the season.

The likes of Garland and Sexton have impressed in recent games. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers need a change in fortunes and will be hoping for Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen to return quickly, with the latter a possible starter for this match.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Seth Curry | Shooting Guard - Ben Simmons | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center – Dwight Howard

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard – Collin Sexton, Shooting Guard – Darius Garland, Small Forward – Isaac Okoro, Power Forward – Brodric Thomas, Center – Jarrett Allen