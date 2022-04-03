Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The two teams are facing off for the fourth time this season with the Sixers winning all their previous encounters.

The 76ers are fourth in the East and a game behind the second seed. A win in this game would improve them to the third seed. They have an extremely easy schedule for their final five games of the season. Joel Embiid and co. take on the Indiana Pacers (twice), Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

The Cavaliers are currently 7th in the East and two games behind the 6th-seeded Chicago Bulls. They take on the Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in their final three games after this matchup. They have a long shot at escaping the play-in spots and entering the playoff seeds but they will have to go at least 3-1 in their last three matchups.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

James Harden of the 76ers against the Phoenix Suns

The Sixers have a clean bill of health entering this game. The only players on the injury report are the ones sent to the NBA G-League which include Jaden Springer, Myles Powell, Charlie Brown Jr. and Charles Bassey.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Charles Bassey Out G-League - On Assignment Jaden Springer Out G-League - On Assignment Myles Powell Out G-League - Two-way Charlie Brown Jr. Out G-League - Two-way

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Head coach JB Bickerstaff of the Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade and Collin Sexton are all out for the long-term with serious injuries. Rajon Rondo and Evan Mobley are both out due to ankle sprains and RJ Hembhard Jr. is sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jarrett Allen Out Left Third Finger Fracture Rajon Rondo Out Right Ankle Sprain Evan Mobley Out Left Ankle Sprain RJ Hembhard Jr. Out G-League - On Assignment Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Meniscal Tear Dean Wade Out Right Knee Surgery

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Philadelphia 76ers 47-30 -198 O 224 -4.5 Cleveland Cavaliers 43-35 +166 U 224 +4.5

The 76ers are clear favorites to win this game as they are the far superior team. They also have an entirely healthy lineup whereas the Cavaliers are dealing with several injured players.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are 25-13 on the road this season. Joel Embiid is averaging 31.5 points in his last six games. The Sixers have lost three of their last five games.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are 24-15 at home this season. Darius Garland is averaging 10.8 assists in his last 10 games. The Cavaliers have lost five of their last seven games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden will start at the point and Tyrese Maxey will join him in the backcourt. Matisse Thybulle will be the starting small forward as usual and Tobias Harris will be the forward partner. Joel Embiid will retain the center position as usual.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will share the backcourt and Isaac Okoro will play the small forward role. Lauri Markkanen will be the power forward and Moses Brown will start as the center until Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can return.

The Cavaliers are 0-3 against the Sixers this season. Caris LeVert is averaging is 13.8 points per game since joining the Cavaliers. Matisse Thybulle is averaging 1.8 steals per game this season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Cleveland Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Caris LeVert | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Moses Brown.

