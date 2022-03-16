Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers  Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. In both the regular-season games this season, the Cavs were handed defeats by the 76ers.

Philly come into this encounter on the back of a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets. In what was a battle between two of the best centers in the league, Nikola Jokic's team outplayed Joel Embiid's 76ers as they marched to a 114-110 win on the night. Jokic scored 22 points and also chipped in with 13 rebounds and eight assists to help the Nuggets get to a stunning win on the road.

The Cavs, on the other hand, were able to get to an overtime win against the LA Clippers on Monday. Evan Mobley secured a career-high 30 points to lead the way from the front. Darius Garland scored 24 points and made 12 assists to give the Cavs a much-needed boost in the game. The Clippers did extremely well to take the game to overtime, but they weren't able to get over the line as the Cavaliers displayed a good overtime performance to take away a 120-111 win.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 16, 7:00 PM ET [Thursday, March 17, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Field House, Cleveland, OH

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in stunning form since the All-Star break. James Harden's acquisition has made them extremely solid and despite their recent defeats against the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets, they look like a team set to reach their full potential in the playoffs.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid have been putting up special performances of late. With Harden on the team, there is a lot more freedom and space for these players to showcase their abilities and in games to come, it will be interesting to see how the trio shapes up.

Going up against the Cavaliers, Philly will be looking to get back to winning ways. People have already started raising their doubts over the team and in response, Philly will have to come up with a big performance in Cleveland.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Matisse Thybulle, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not been in the best of form post the All-Star break. They have a 4-6 record in their last 10 games and have slipped to the sixth position with a 39-29 record for the season. With 14 games left, the Cavs cannot afford further setbacks as teams like the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are not too far behind.

The Cavs are also facing a few injury problems and will be heading into the game without the likes of Rajon Rondo and Jarrett Allen. Although these are vital players, the team will have to find a way to figure it out against Philly as the margin for error against James Harden and Joel Embiid is not too big.

The Cavs have lost two of their last games on the road. This matchup being played at home could prove to be an advantage for them as they have faired well in the matchups at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Caris LeVert, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Lauri Markkanen, C - Evan Mobley

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 16, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 41-26 -190 Over 217.5 [-110] -4.5 [-110] Cleveland Cavaliers 39-29 +155 Under 217.5 [-110] +4.5 [-110]

The Philadelphia 76ers are being favoured in this game due to the dominant performances put on by Joel Embiid this season. He is currently leading the league in points and is also an MVP contender. Although the Cavs have been outstanding this season, it is going to be tough for them to stop both Embiid and Harden, which is why the oddsmakers have given the 76ers higher odds to win this game.

Odds sourced from - BetMGM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone over the total points 32 times this season The 76ers are 1-5 against the spread in their last 6 games Joel Embiid has averaged 31.2 PPG and 11.8 RPG since the All-Star break

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs have gone under in their last 5 games against a team with a winning road record Rajon Rondo and Jarrett will not be playing for the Cavs Darius Garland is averaging 28.5 PPG in his last 4 appearances

76ers vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The 76ers and the Cavaliers could go down to the wire. Both teams have fared well this season, but considering their current form and roster, the 76ers have a much better chance of winning than the Cavs on Wednesday.

The scores have been under in 7 of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The 76ers have won 7 out of the last 10 games between the two teams.

The 76ers are 25-16 against Eastern Conference teams, while the Cavs are 23-18 against teams from the East.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Cavaliers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the 76ers and the Cavs will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Ohio.

