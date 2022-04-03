Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers are headed to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in a matchup between two Eastern Conference teams with postseason aspirations.

The 76ers (47-30) have won six of their last 10 games. After a slow start to their campaign, they have picked up steam and are showcasing why they are one of the best teams in the league.

Since moving on from Ben Simmons, Philadelphia has a new superstar in James Harden, who has gelled well with Joel Embiid thus far. The hopes of a championship rest on the shoulders of the duo.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are one of the surprise packages of the season as their young roster has shown incredible potential. Getting into the postseason would be considered a success for the team at this point.

However, over the last couple of weeks, the hype has died down a bit as they have lost six of their last 10 games. They are only two games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the eighth seed in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, April 3rd; 6 PM ET (Monday, April 4th; 3:30 AM)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

New 76ers superstar James Harden

Coming into this season with championship aspirations, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves third in the East. Led by Joel Embiid, the 76ers will hope to go one step further this time and reach the Conference Finals or perhaps even the NBA Finals.

Apart from Embiid, the team has Matisse Thybulle, whose incredible defense has attracted immense praise. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has come under scrutiny for his poor performances, and the 76ers are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for the forward.

After acquiring Harden in a trade that saw Ben Simmons exit the franchise, the 76ers now believe they have all the pieces to win the championship this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - James Harden; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cavs against the Toronto Raptors

As mentioned earlier, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most surprising packages of the season thus far. The team's youthfulness and explosiveness have given them a shot at the postseason this year.

Led by the likes of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland has many talented players for the future. With the way they're developing, the Cavaliers might be genuine contenders to come out of the East in a couple of years' time.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Isaac Okoro, F - Caris LeVert, F - Lauri Markkanen, C - Jarrett Allen

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Philadelphia 76ers 46-27 -190 O 224.5 -5 Cleveland Cavaliers 43-35 +160 U 224.5 +5

The 76ers are coming into Sunday's game as the favorites thanks to the firepower they have in Embiid and Harden. Moreover, the Cavs have struggled recently and have won only four of their last 10 games.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging 30 PPG this season. The 76ers are 22-17 at home this season. Harden is averaging 10 assists this season.

Click here to bet on Draft Kings SB on Joel Embiid scoring over 31 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland is averaging 21.5 PPG this season. Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.1 PPG this season. The Cavs have won 19 games on the road this season.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of victories, so they shouldn't be short on confidence. However, the 76ers have too much firepower offensively to not get the job done against the Cavs.

The 76ers have won six of their last 10 games. The Cavs have lost six of their last 10 games. Philadelphia has lost 17 games at home this season.

Click here to bet on this game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where to watch 76ers vs Cavaliers

You can catch the live action of the 76ers vs Cavaliers game on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on local TV - BSOH and NBCSP+.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers 0 votes so far