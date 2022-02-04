Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Center on Friday. The two teams are meeting for the first time this season.

Joel Embiid's spectacular performances have the Sixers rolling right now as they climb up the Eastern Conference ladder. After starting the season 16-16, they are now 31-20 as the third seed in the East. Embiid has forced his way to the top of the MVP race and is showing no signs of slowing down. They lost their last game against the Washington Wizards and ended their five-game homestand with a 4-1 record.

The Mavericks also stabilized their season after a poor start. They began the campaign 16-18 but then went on to win 13 of their next 18 games. They are up to the fifth seed in the West with a 29-23 record. However, they are coming off two straight losses against the Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder despite Luka Doncic dropping a 34-point triple-double and a 40-point double-double in those games, respectively.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Furkan Forkmaz and Shake Milton are sidelined due to a sore knee and a back contusion, respectively. Seth Curry is listed as questionable after missing his last game due to back spasms. Additionally, Paul Reed and Jaden Springer have been sent to the NBA G-League on assignment and Ben Simmons continues to be away from the team.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Seth Curry Questionable Back Spasms Furkan Korkmaz Out Left Knee Soreness Shake Milton Out Back Contusion Paul Reed Out G-League - On Assignment Jaden Springer Out G-League - On Assignment Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis and Sterling Brown are both sidelined for this game due to a bone bruise and sore foot, respectively. Tim Hardaway Jr. remains out without a timeline for a return after surgery on his left foot.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Sterling Brown Out Left Foot Soreness Kristaps Porzingis Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will likely deploy the lineup from their last game if Seth Curry doesn't play. Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle will run the backcourt with Maxey at the point. Danny Green should retain his small forward role with Tobias Harris playing the power forward. Joel Embiid will continue to dominate at the center position. Isaiah Joe, Georges Niang and Andre Drummond will get the most minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks will also deploy their most recent starting lineup. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson will start in the backcourt with Doncic at the point. Dorian Finney-Smith should play his usual small forward position and Maxi Kleber will start as the power forward until Porzingis can return. Dwight Powell should start as the center for this game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green will get the most minutes in the second unit along with Marquese Chriss and Frank Ntilikina.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Matisse Thybulle | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Maxi Kleber | C - Dwight Powell.

