Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th January 2020

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date and time: Saturday, 11 January 2020, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Last game results

Philadelphia 76ers (25-14): 109-98 win against the Boston Celtics (9 January 2020)

Dallas Mavericks (23-15): 129-114 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers (10 January 2020)

Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been struggling for consistency in recent matches. They have one of the best squads on paper and are capable of beating any team in the playoffs.

But the 76ers face a tough battle to get home court advantage even in the first round of the playoffs. They are currently the 5th best team in the Eastern Conference and have a 25-14 record.

Key player - Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons is one of the best play makers in the NBA right now. He is also a great defender and one of the most important players in the 76ers setup.

Simmons is averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in 37 games this season. He is also shooting a highly efficient 56.4% from the field.

76ers predicted line up

Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid

Dallas Mavericks preview

The Dallas Mavericks have also been struggling in recent matches since the injury to their superstar Kristaps Porzingis. They have especially been struggling on the defensive end of the floor in his absence.

The Mavs are still a great offensive team. They currently have a 23-15 record and are the 6th ranked team in the Western Conference.

Key player - Luka Doncic

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has been the best 20 year old superstar in the history of NBA. He is posting numbers that have been unheard of in his age.

Doncic is averaging 29.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 34 games this season. He is one of the leading contenders for the MVP award this season.

Mavs predicted lineup

Luka Doncic, Delon Wright, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

76ers vs Mavericks match prediction

Both the teams had great starts to the season but have been struggling in recent matches. The Mavs just had a very poor game against the Los Angeles Lakers and will be looking to get back to winning ways in this second match of the back to back.

I predict the Mavs to get a tight win at home against the 76ers.

Where to watch 76ers vs Mavericks?

This Inter Conference match-up can be seen on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FOX Sports South West, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.