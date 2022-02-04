Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the American Airlines Center on Friday to play a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Sixers have been in terrific recent form this season. However, a 103-106 loss against the Washington Wizards snapped their five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have hit a slump, losing three of their last five games. In their last outing, the OKC Thunder beat them 120-114.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Friday, February 4; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 5; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers, led by Joel Embiid, have done well to achieve positive results consistently, despite missing the services of disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons.

They recorded a surprising loss in their previous outing against the Wizards, though. The Sixers failed to close out the game, missing clutch shots that could have extended their winning streak to six games. All-Star starter Embiid had an inefficient night, scoring 27 points in 27 attempts.

The 76ers struggled on the boards, trailing their opponents by an 11-rebound margin. They also failed to protect the paint, allowing Washington to score 50 points.

Nevertheless, it was a close loss, and Philadelphia will hope to bounce back against the Mavericks. It won't be an easy task, though, as the Mavs are also motivated to return to winning ways.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey has played a significant part in keeping the Philadelphia 76ers stay afloat this season.

The sophomore is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists per game, shooting on 47/40/86 shooting splits. He came up big for the team in the shock win against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 33 points in the absence of Embiid.

Maxey followed that up with a 22-point outing against the Wizards. He also has a combined 15 assists in his last two games. The 21-year-old's consistency has been key for the Sixers this season, and if he can replicate his heroics again, they will fancy their chances of a win.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Danny Green | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Check this out - Barstool: 2 for 1 New Player Bonus.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks were in the middle of their best stretch of the season a week ago. However, back-to-back losses against the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder have derailed their momentum.

Their stellar defense helped them achieve an 11-4 record in January. However, they haven't looked the same at that end of the floor since their 92-130 loss against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks need to find their groove soon, as the 76ers have been among the best two-way teams in the league since January.

It could be an uphill task for them to win this tie, but the Mavericks have homecourt advantage; they are 16-10 at home this campaign. They will have to capitalize on that to bolster their chances of winning this game.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks may find it difficult to contain a team like the Philadelphia 76ers in defense. So they have to execute their offensive game plan well. Luka Doncic is the team's focal point at that end, so he needs to have an efficient night on Friday.

He has been in sublime form of late, recording a 40-point game and two 30-point outings in his last three matches. If Doncic gets going, the Sixers could find it tough to keep him in check and extend the Mavs' losing streak to three games.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Maxi Kleber | C - Dwight Powell.

76ers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

In their last five games, the Philadelphia 76ers have been in better form compared to the Dallas Mavericks. They have the kind of defense needed to limit Doncic's threat, thanks to the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in their ranks. Considering the same, Philadelphia are expected to win this game.

Where to watch 76ers vs Mavericks?

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks will be nationally televised on ESPN, while NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) will provide local coverage. Fans can also view the match online via NBA League Pass.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check this out - Barstool: 2 for 1 New Player Bonus.

Edited by Bhargav