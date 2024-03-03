Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 3, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff at 1 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final game of their season series with the Mavericks winning the first 118-102 on Feb. 5 and is included in the NBA's seven-game slate.

The 76ers, 34-25, hold the fifth spot in the East, coming off a 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets at home on Friday, handing them their third consecutive loss. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey combined for 64 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, 34-26, hold the eighth spot in the West, dropping their previous game 110-138 to the Boston Celtics on the road on Friday. Despite the loss, Luka Doncic ended the night with a triple-double of 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on 14-of-25 shooting.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers will be aired nationally on ABC with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Spread: 76ers +8.5 vs. Mavericks -7.5

Moneyline: 76ers +280 vs. Mavericks -330

Total over and under: 76ers O 236 vs. Mavericks U 237.5

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks preview

On the road, the Philadelphia 76ers have encountered challenges, securing only three victories in their last eight games.

Philadelphia has been struggling on the offensive end, managing to score 104 points or fewer in four of their recent five games. In contrast, Dallas has been prolific, averaging 119.8 points in their last five matchups.

They have averaged 117.1 points this season, which places them 13th in the league in scoring. Defensively, they have held their opponents to 114 points or fewer in three of their last five games. Overall, they are allowing an average of 113.7 points per game, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

The Mavericks have demonstrated strength on their home court, boasting a 4-1 record in their last five games and successfully covering the spread in three of those matchups. This impressive home stand is underscored by victories over the Thunder and Suns.

On the offensive front, Dallas averages 118.8 points per game, ranking them seventh in the league. However, defensively, they have conceded at least 121 points in their last four contests, with an overall average of 118 points allowed per game, positioning them 23rd in the league.

The 76ers' performance has notably dipped following the injury to Joel Embiid. On the other hand, Luka Doncic has been outstanding, leading the NBA in scoring with 34.5 points per game.

The Mavericks previously defeated the 76ers by 16 points in their last encounter, and another commanding victory is anticipated.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

The 76ers will start Tyrese Maxey at PG, Buddy Hield at SG, Nicolas Batum at SF, Tobias Harris at PF and Paul Reed at center.

The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic at PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, Josh Green at SF, P.J. Washington at PF and Dereck Lively at center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Luka Doncic has averaged 34.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.7 assists with 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks. He is listed with odds of +155 to record more than 1.5 steals, and the positive odds indicate a potential payoff for bettors willing to wager on Doncic surpassing the 1.5 steals threshold.

Kyrie Irving has averaged 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists with 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks. He is projected to have fewer than 0.5 steals with betting odds at +145. Bettors leaning towards Irving not achieving this mark might find value in these odds.

Tyrese Maxey has averaged 26.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks. Tyrese Maxey's odds of getting over 0.5 blocks vs. the Mavericks are +190 and is favored to reach this mark.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks predictions

The Mavericks are heavily favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -8 point spread and -330 on the moneyline.

Despite expectations, the 76ers are predicted to surpass the over/under line set at 236 points, whereas the Mavericks are anticipated to fall short of the 237.5 point mark.

Given Philadelphia's recent scoring difficulties, it's reasonable to expect the total points to remain under the set threshold.