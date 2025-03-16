The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are set to clash on Sunday. The last time the two teams met was Feb. 4, when the 76ers won by two points, 118-116.

Ad

This time around, it will be interesting to see how things play out. The 76ers will be without their stars against the Mavericks. Joel Embiid is out for the season, Paul George is seeking medical attention for a knee issue and Tyrese Maxey is dealing with hand and back injuries.

The Mavericks are also missing key players. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL and will not return this season, while Anthony Davis is still recovering from an adductor injury. The only star available for Dallas is Klay Thompson, who hopes to help the team maintain its spot in 10th place as the play-in tournament approaches.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. Fans can watch the game live on NBC Sports or through NBA League Pass.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: 76ers (+172) vs. Mavericks (-209)

Spread: 76ers +5.5 (-109) vs. Mavericks -5.5 (-114)

Total (O/U): 76ers o224.5 (-110) vs. Mavericks u224.5 (-112)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

Ad

The 76ers are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. They sit 12th in the Eastern Conference and enter Sunday's game on a three-game losing streak. While they still have a slim chance of making the postseason, winning without their stars will be a tall order.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 10th in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games ahead of the 11th-place Phoenix Suns. A win against the Sixers would help Dallas maintain its spot in the play-in tournament.

Ad

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

Based on recent trends, the Mavericks are favored to win against the 76ers. Philadelphia is without its stars and has struggled to find its rhythm. While Dallas is on a two-game losing streak, the standings suggest it is the stronger team. We predict the Mavericks will come out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback