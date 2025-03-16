  • home icon
  Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks Preview and Predictions | March 16, 2025

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 16, 2025 03:20 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are set to clash on Sunday. The last time the two teams met was Feb. 4, when the 76ers won by two points, 118-116.

This time around, it will be interesting to see how things play out. The 76ers will be without their stars against the Mavericks. Joel Embiid is out for the season, Paul George is seeking medical attention for a knee issue and Tyrese Maxey is dealing with hand and back injuries.

The Mavericks are also missing key players. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL and will not return this season, while Anthony Davis is still recovering from an adductor injury. The only star available for Dallas is Klay Thompson, who hopes to help the team maintain its spot in 10th place as the play-in tournament approaches.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. Fans can watch the game live on NBC Sports or through NBA League Pass.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: 76ers (+172) vs. Mavericks (-209)

Spread: 76ers +5.5 (-109) vs. Mavericks -5.5 (-114)

Total (O/U): 76ers o224.5 (-110) vs. Mavericks u224.5 (-112)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The 76ers are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. They sit 12th in the Eastern Conference and enter Sunday's game on a three-game losing streak. While they still have a slim chance of making the postseason, winning without their stars will be a tall order.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 10th in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games ahead of the 11th-place Phoenix Suns. A win against the Sixers would help Dallas maintain its spot in the play-in tournament.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

Based on recent trends, the Mavericks are favored to win against the 76ers. Philadelphia is without its stars and has struggled to find its rhythm. While Dallas is on a two-game losing streak, the standings suggest it is the stronger team. We predict the Mavericks will come out on top.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
