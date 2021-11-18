Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will play their second match of a five-game road trip to the West Coast against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Thursday.

The 76ers are in a slump right now, having lost their last five games. They are coming off an 85-120 reverse against the Utah Jazz in their previous outing. Only three 76ers players scored more than ten points in that game.

Shake Milton led all scorers with 18 points. Philadelphia shot only 36.7% from the field, making just six three-pointers on the night.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets saw their five-game win streak come to an end in a 111-101 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Nikola Jokic led from the front with 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. His effort went in vain, though, as Denver squandered a 13-point third-quarter advantage.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers enter this contest with a bevy of injuries. The list includes key staters and rotation players like Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle.

Embiid and Thybulle are in the league's health and safety protocols, while Green is dealing with a hamstring strain. Ben Simmons continues to stay sidelined due to personal reasons, while Grant Riller is out because of a knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Embiid Out Health and safety protocols Matisse Thybulle Out Health and safety protocols Ben Simmons Out Personal reasons Danny Green Out Hamstring strain Grant Riller Out Knee injury recovery

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji and Michael Porter Jr. for this game. Murray is recovering from a knee injury. Nnaji is dealing with an ankle sprain, while Porter is sidelined because of a lower back injury. Meanwhile, Will Barton is listed as probable because of back pain.

Player Name Status Reason Will Barton Doubtful Low back pain Jamal Murray Out Knee injury recovery Zeke Nnaji Out Ankle sprain Michael Porter Jr. Out Low back pain

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are unlikely to change the starting lineup they deployed in their last game.

Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry will likely start as the guards, while Shake Milton, Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond completes the rest of the lineup. Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang and Isaiah Joe will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets aren't expected to make many changes to their starting lineup too.

Austin Rivers and Monte Morris could start as the guards, while Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic completes the rest of the lineup. PJ Dozier, JaMychal Green and Will Barton (if cleared to play) will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Shake Milton | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Andre Drummond.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Austin Rivers | Shooting Guard - Monte Morris | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

