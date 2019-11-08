Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th November 2019

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns.

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets

Date and time: Friday, 8 November 2019, 11:00 PM, ET

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Last game results

Philadelphia 76ers (5-2): 106-104 loss against the Utah Jazz (7 November 2019)

Denver Nuggets (5-2): 109-89 win against the Miami Heat (6 November 2019)

Philadelphia 76ers preview

The 76ers made a great start to the season. They are one of the favorites for the NBA championship with a very stacked team. Joel Embiid has been playing great for them despite getting involved in an altercation with Karl-Anthony Towns. Al Horford has slotted brilliantly in the team.

The 76ers are currently ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. After starting the season with a 5-0 record, they lost the last two games on the road and will be looking to bounce back against a very strong Nuggets side.

Key player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid (left) has been terrific.

Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant forces in the NBA. Playing just 27 minutes per match this season, he is still averaging 24.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks.

In the last loss against the Utah Jazz, Embiid posted a monstrous double-double performance. He scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in 36 minutes. Embiid will be the key to the 76ers success this season.

76ers predicted lineup

Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid

Denver Nuggets preview

The Denver Nuggets were considered to be one of the best teams heading into this season. Despite the chaos in the free agency with so many superstars changing teams, the Nuggets retained their entire core that finished second in the Western Conference standings last season.

They have started this season in exactly the way that was predicted. They have been consistent and are currently the third placed team in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets were a very strong team at home last season. They will be tough competition for every team in the NBA.

Key player - Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is considered one of the top contenders for the MVP award this season because of very strong showing in the last playoffs. But Jokic has been a bit underwhelming this season.

He has averaged only 15 points, 9.7 rebounds and six assists per game over the course of seven matches. The Nuggets make most of their plays through Jokic and he will be looking to have a big game against the 76ers.

Nuggets predicted lineup

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

76ers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Both the teams are playing great basketball at the start of the season and have identical 5-2 records. The Nuggets have a great overall home record. They have surrounded Jokic with great three point shooters and play mostly though him.

The 76ers have one of the best starting units in the NBA. They have four All-Stars in their starting lineup. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are going to be perennial All-Stars for years to come.

Expect the 76ers to have a very close win over the Nuggets in this match.

Where to watch 76ers vs Nuggets?

This Inter Conference match-up can be seen on NBC Sports, Fox Sports or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.