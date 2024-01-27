Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, betting tips | Jan. 27, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Denver Nuggets in an NBA regular season game on Saturday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season. Both are entering the game fresh from losses that snapped their recent winning streaks.

The Sixers saw their six-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Indiana Pacers after dropping a 134-122 loss. Meanwhile, the Nuggets capped their five-game road trip with a 122-84 loss to the New York Knicks, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The 29-14 Sixers and the 31-15 Nuggets face off on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT) at the Ball Arena in Denver. The game will be aired nationally and exclusively on ABC.

Moneyline: Sixers (+165) vs Nuggets (-200)

Spread: Sixers +4.5 (-105) vs Nuggets -4.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): 229.5

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview

This will be the second meeting between the Sixers and the Nuggets this season, with the Sixers won their first meeting on Jan. 17, 126-121. The result was the third win in the Sixers' six-game streak that was snapped by the Pacers.

On the other hand, it was the Nuggets' previous loss before they built their three-game winning streak that was snapped in New York City.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are all in the Nuggets' early injury report ahead of their game.

Although, the Nuggets' "Big 3" are all listed as "probable" against the Sixers, and are likely to start in the nationally televised game along with Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Meanwhile, the Sixers' superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are both in their injury report. While Embiid is probable against the Nuggets, Maxey is questionable for the said game due to a sprained ankle.

Assuming Maxey plays through the injury, he and Embiid will start the game alongside Nic Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Patrick Beverley.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Key players, betting tips

A Sixers-Nuggets game means another showdown between the last two NBA MVPs, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

However, while this does not necessarily mean Jokic will outplay Embiid, various betting sites project that Jokic will have a relatively better performance while Embiid's game will not be as great as his previous two games.

Draft Kings projects Embiid will play better than his current point prop, while Fan Duel sees him having a slightly lower score than his current prop.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Sixers as +165 underdogs over the Nuggets (-200 favorites).

The Sixers are +4.5 underdogs against the Nuggets, but you only need to pay $105 to bet on the Sixers for a $100 win, while you need to pay $115 to bet on the Nuggets to go against the spread.

Take note that both teams are coming from losses in their last game and are aching to go back to their winning ways, so one can expect that they will score more and could go over the projected combined score of 229.5.

It is recommended to bet on the Nuggets to win, but the final winning margin could be just around the projected 4.5, so might as well bet to go under -4.5.

