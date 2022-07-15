Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - July 15th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Denver Nuggets in an NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on July 15. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of wins in their previous encounters.

The 76ers were up against a talented Miami Heat side. It was a neck-and-neck affair for the entirety of the game. However, in the end, it was the 76ers that came out victorious with a 75-71 scoreline.

Trevelin Queen scored a team-high 16 points for Philly. Malik Ellison also stepped up with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Javonte Smart tried his best to keep the Heat in the game. But the 76ers resilience helped them edge out a win on the night.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets were up against the LA Clippers. After starting the game strong, the Nuggets faced some stiff challenges in the second half from the Clippers. However, they were locked in and walked out with an 80-75 win.

Matt Mitchell scored 17 points on 50% shooting from the field. Collin Gillespie and Jack White added 12 and 14 points respectively. The Clippers put in a tough fight, but it wasn't enough to prevent a loss against the Nuggets.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time: Thursday, July 15 at 6:00 PM ET [Friday, July 16 at 3:30 AM IST]

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Malik Ellison with a dunk during the 76ers game against the Heat [Image Credits: 76ers/Twitter]

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost two out of their three Summer League games. This has indefinitely pushed them out of contention to get into the championship game. However, the 76ers will be looking to end their tournament on a positive note.

Despite the setbacks, the 76ers have found some great talents in the Summer League. Tyler Bey, Charles Bassey and Cassius Winston have all been stellar for the team in the three games. Going into the game against the Nuggets, the team will be hoping for these players to bring in their best.

One of the more visible problems for the Philadelphia 76ers in the tournament has been offense. The team has not scored more than 85 points even once. They seem to lack energy on that end of the floor, which has clearly reflected their results.

Although the game against the Nuggets would not be of prime importance, the 76ers would be hoping to work on their offense. If they are able to get better in that department, they could put up a great fight against the Nuggets.

Key Player - Cassius Winston

Cassius Winston has played for the Washington Wizards in the NBA. However, the Philadelphia 76ers called him to represent their Summer League team this season. This decision has paid off well as Winston has been a great addition for them,

The young guard is phenomenal and can score as well as make plays for the team. Winston is currently averaging 7.0 APG in the Summer League. His ability to pick players with ease has helped him get a lot of playing time in the tournament.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers float like a 🦋, sting like @CassiusWinston. float like a 🦋, sting like @CassiusWinston. https://t.co/bwemNoxliv

Winston is a two-way player with the Washington Wizards. His performances have been great and coach Wes Unseld Jr. will certainly be happy with the development in his game. He played seven games for the Wizards last season, but that could substantially increase during the 2022-23 season.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cassius Winston, Shooting Guard - Trevelin Queen, Small Forward - Charlie Brown Jr., Power Forward - Malik Ellison, Center - Charles Bassey

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Nuggets will need this win against the 76ers if they are to advance into the championship game [Image Credits: Denver Nuggets/Twitter]

After starting off their campaign with a loss, the Denver Nuggets have won two consecutive games in the Summer League. They have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the tournament.

Collin Gillespie has been one of the best players for the Nuggets in three games. He has averaged 13.3 PPG and 4.7 APG so far.

The Nuggets' biggest weapon has been their defense. Although they haven't been able to do anything significant on the offensive end, the team has stayed locked in on the defensive side of things.

Doing so against the Philadelphia 76ers will hand them their third win of the tournament.

Key Player - Collin Gillespie

Collin Gillespie went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft. However, the Nuggets saw potential and gave him a two-way contract. He was added to their Summer League roster and that decision has proven to be right for the team. Gillespie's dynamic playing style has been great to watch.

He is a natural scorer and can also make stunning plays for the team. He was awarded the prestigious Bob Cousy Award for his contributions to Villanova. Gillespie will be looking to continue firing on all cylinders in the NBA.

Certainly going undrafted will be running in the back of his head. However, he will be using that to prove to the teams that they got it wrong by not drafting him.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Collin Gillespie, Shooting Guard - Matt Mitchell, Small Forward - Peyton Watson, Power Forward - Christian Braun, Center - Ismael Kamagate

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets game is going to be a thrilling encounter. However, considering the number of players that the 76ers have on their roster, they could edge out a win in this encounter.

Where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets game?

The 76ers vs Nuggets game will be nationally televised on NBA TV. Live streaming for the same will also be available on the official NBA app and Fubo TV.

